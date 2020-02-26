Quarantine involves contacts of the first case of Austrian coronavirus | Austria news

%MINIFYHTML997d229f3cabae36da8cb23f9ac0ea6511% %MINIFYHTML997d229f3cabae36da8cb23f9ac0ea6512%

Austria quarantined 12 people in close contact with a couple who were the first cases of coronavirus in the country, one of whom works as a hotel receptionist, said the local government in the province of Tyrol.

Shortly after the Italian couple tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, authorities closed the hotel where the woman worked in Innsbruck, the regional capital, locking guests and staff while assessing the virus to 62 people.

"The health status of the 62 people examined is good," the Tyrol provincial government said in a statement Wednesday, adding that nine of them were quarantined for two weeks for having been in close contact with the woman, as well as that three more from the immediate social circle of the couple.

The ORF station said the nine people at the hotel were hotel staff who worked with the woman instead of the guests.

A spokesman for the provincial government said the confinement at the 108-room hotel in front of the city's main train station had ended overnight.

The infected man and woman, both 24, visited their hometown last week near Bergamo in Lombardy, one of the two Italian regions in the center of Europe's worst outbreak. They drove to Innsbruck on Friday, a hospital doctor who attended them said at a press conference on Tuesday.

While the woman works at the hotel in Innsbruck, a center for Alpine tourism less than an hour's drive from the Italian border, her boyfriend had been visiting, authorities said.

Neighboring Italy has become a front line in the global outbreak of the virus, with 280 cases and 11 deaths, mostly in Lombardy and nearby Veneto.

On Sunday night, Austria closed train travel between Germany and Italy by denying entry to a train from Venice due to two suspected cases of coronavirus among passengers. The train was only allowed to pass when the tests of those two passengers were negative.

Foreign Minister Sebastián Kurz said the procedure would be repeated if other suspects carrying the virus reached the Austrian borders.

The Tyrol is a vital transport corridor between Italy and Germany and includes the busy Brenner Pass. More than half of the cargo that crosses the Alps passes through Austria.

The new coronavirus has killed some 2,700 people, mostly in China, and has spread to 30 countries. The number of confirmed cases worldwide has increased above 80,000.

The Italian couple in Innsbruck no longer has a fever and shows "few symptoms," said the hospital doctor.