Puppy urine pushes parents out of bed – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My husband and I got a new puppy when she was about 10 months old.

She likes to sleep in bed with us, but sometimes she jumps and goes to sleep in her cage.

My husband is crazy about her and loves it when she sleeps / snuggles in bed.

Unfortunately, she drips urine on the bed, soaking the sheets and the mattress, and now I am continuously washing the bedding. It smells terrible!

I washed everything yesterday, and this morning everything was soaked, stained and smelly again.

My husband says that I am too demanding with the things of the house.

Am I crazy because I don't want to sleep with the smell of dog urine?

Shouldn't we raise our puppy at night?

– Hates the smell

Dear Hates: If you are waking up with urine soaked bedding, you should assume that your dog is doing more than "dripping." A young and healthy dog ​​should not be dripping urine.

Your puppy seems to be urinating in bed. I guess she leaves your bed and goes to her box because, like you, she doesn't want to lie in her urine.

The most obvious solution would be for your husband to take this precious baby to urinate for the last time before bedtime.

I passed your question to Dr. Lacey Rosenberg, a veterinarian at Cornell University (who, when I found her, was treating dogs at the Westminster dog show). Dr. Rosenberg emphasized: "If you have not yet seen a veterinary professional regarding your dog's incontinence, it is important to see someone soon."

Yes, you have the right to wake up in a urine-free bed. Yes, your puppy should sleep in his own bed.

The fact that you are asking this question means that you and your husband are in very different planes with respect to the dog and, I suppose, other things.

Dear Amy: My 14-year-old son has a group of friends who meet regularly on Fridays and Saturdays at night in the homes of others.

Children take turns being hosts, but nothing is written in terms of rotation, etc. The group size varies between four and six children.

The problem is that a child never hosts and never offers to host.

This has been going on for more than a year. It is clearly not a matter of money or a house too small or a chronic illness of parents / siblings, or a broken home, etc.

I am quite fed up with that.

I recently told my son to tell this child that it was his turn to host (this was communicated by text message when the children were making plans for that night).

The boy replied that his parents were out of town. My son tells me that he and the other children talk about it, but not in front of the child without a host.

I know the mother, but not well.

What do you suggest?

– Fed Up Parent

Dear Fed Up: You absolutely do not want your son and his friends to spend the night in the house of parents who a) are not at home, or b) do not want them.

Children of fourteen are not in charge of overnight stays in their homes. You should not press your child to pressure this boy to organize this stirring overnight.

You should assume that this particular teenager probably has a very good reason (probably overlapping reasons) for not wanting to accommodate this group. Your friends can be hoarders, drinkers, disruptive workers, sick, abusive, night shifts or any combination of a myriad of possibilities.

This friendship with this particular group of friends could be the best in this child's life, and his presence in his (and other) homes could be a lifesaver for him.

I know it's a lot of work. I know it is an annoying burden. But in a couple of years, this will all be over. I hope you continue modeling a generous and loving parenthood, whenever possible, with your son and his friends.

Dear Amy: Her response to "Bad Friend,quot;, who was tired of her friend's complaints (about how difficult the first year has been with twin babies) was correct!

My daughter gave birth to triplets (conceived spontaneously) 16 years ago.

The first year was VERY difficult, even with a lot of help.

Until later, we did not realize that he was suffering from postpartum depression. Children are now beautiful and healthy teenagers and we couldn't be more proud of them!

– Sharon, in California

Dear Sharon: That first year with multiples is really about survival.

(You can send an email to Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)