Protesters of the Arab Spring reflect on the legacy of Hosni Mubarak | Egypt

When 2010 came to an end, something unprecedented happened: mass protests against the government began in Tunisia, which soon ignited the spark for a series of revolts in countries of the Middle East and North Africa, including Egypt.

On January 25, 2011, marches, demonstrations and civil resistance began in Tahrir Square in Cairo, and continued for 18 days until Hosni Mubarak, who had been in power for 30 years, finally succumbed to the pressure of the masses and resigned.

Nearly 10 years since the Arab Spring began, the wave of protests that overthrew veteran leaders throughout the region has led to a more complicated political reality than the first protesters anticipated. From Libya to a war that continues in Syria, there have been innumerable losses. But in the early days of the Egyptian revolution, the period between January 25 and February 11 remains a testament to the power of the common people.

While the country says its last goodbye to Mubarak, who died in Cairo on February 25, at the age of 91, the Egyptians who protested in 2011 reflect on his government and the protests that led to his political disappearance.

Omar *, 26

& # 39; Anger could be felt when Mubarak insisted on staying in power & # 39;

It was January 25 in the streets of Cairo. You could see the growing protest. We did not know where the protest began and where the protest ended. It was not planned, it just kept growing. We walked, and people in the streets would join. Others would shout, "Ahaleena endamo leena!" (Our families, join us). People looked at us, some hesitants, then got up, left the cafeteria and joined us.

It was the biggest protest I've had in my life, the songs shook the ground. You could hear the protesters in the front with different songs to those behind you, however, they did not interfere with each other.

Then, suddenly, we looked up and all we saw were rocks, glass bottles, full plastic bottles, raining on us. The thugs began attacking protesters with sticks and swords, and people began to disperse.

Everyone withdrew, but a man suddenly ran forward. People tried to stop him, but he ran to the thugs while holding an Egyptian flag and raised it to the thug's face. The thug raised his cane (to hit the flag) and at that moment, you saw everyone go crazy. We all charge forward.

Many of the people close to us were killed, exiled, imprisoned. The only positive thing that happened during the revolution was Tahrir. All that came later was error after error.

Tahrir remains the purest moment of my life: the feeling of security, unity, bond, brotherhood, brotherhood, the way people helped each other, regardless of their faith or politics. Everyone was on the same page for once, nothing else mattered. We all wanted Egypt to be its best, we knew the potential was there. We saw that potential on January 29, the night police forces disappeared completely from the streets, but the city never felt safer.

Tahrir resembles a perfect moment in Egyptian history that showed all the good that Egypt has to offer.

Ordinary people established systems to keep their neighborhoods safe; I had to spend 20-30 "checkpoints,quot; to get home. People assumed it, someone from the first committee would guide you to the second point of search. They used secret code words to communicate with each other and confirm that they had come from the first checkpoint, verified where you lived before giving you access: the framework was so elaborate and safe, but surprisingly organic.

Tahrir resembles a perfect moment in Egyptian history that showed all the good that Egypt has to offer. In Tahrir, people picked him up, pushed him out of the way when tear gas was fired, handed him rocks, motivated him: he couldn't feel alone.

Anger could be felt in the square on February 10, when Mubarak gave his speech and insisted on remaining in power. At that moment, everyone's response was the same: they lifted the shoe.

The announcement of his resignation came the next day, while the people were in the middle of the prayer, and only the screams, the screams could be heard: the people even broke the sentence. The army had sent a massive text message to our phones, and Tahrir exploded. The celebrations were electric. I had been queuing with my sister to use the bathroom when the announcement came, and when it happened, we all started celebrating. I didn't use the bathroom again until the next day.

I remember waking up the next day, and half of the people had already packed, others were packing to leave. Every time I return to that moment, I hate myself for leaving. I scream to stay.

I go through different phases of love and hate for Egypt. I love Egypt very much. At the moment the coup occurred, every beautiful thing about Egypt was counteracted by something terrible that made you hate it equally. However, deep down, no matter how much you hate it when you are exposed to the dark and ugly face, you have already been exposed to its beauty, to the purity you saw in Tahrir. I always remember that, how there is no way that it was not genuine, and if it were there, then we can recover it. The question of the remaining million is "how."

A protester burns a photo of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in Cairo on December 23, 2011 (File: Reuters)

Mohammed *, 34

& # 39; Mubarak died without being held responsible & # 39;

I was always active in the student and civil scene, but I firmly believed that by January 25, we should not go down as individuals. We needed to unite, so a group of active youth leaders gathered and planned what the day would be like.

We publicly announced certain meeting points, while the actual meeting point was in one of the low-income areas in Giza. We knew that security officers would surround those areas, so we planned accordingly; The real meeting point was only spread by word of mouth to trusted people. Of course, we also had to plan for some strong-hearted volunteers to appear at the formally announced meeting point, in case there were people who protested for the first time and answered the calls on January 25.

We were about 400 young people walking around the neighborhood shouting: "Get out, let's get your rights." We leave Nahya, the real meeting point, with 15,000 people.

He was standing by the bridge, looking at the magnitude of the people. We had said before that 5,000 protesters would have been a historic moment, but suddenly there was a sea of ​​people. People hugged each other, falling to their knees in gratitude. We soon learned that the other protest, the people who had gathered at the officially announced point, would join us. It was indescribable.

We started walking towards Tahrir Square, making sure to take the busiest and busiest streets, and while we were walking, people kept coming and joining. We enter Tahrir with more than 50,000 people.

It was a historic day. Call it Intifada, call it revolution, call it what you want, but that day was truly revolutionary and will go to history books.

I knew things had changed. This was the revolution. Mubarak was over. It is a reality that nobody can take away from us. We tear down a regime.

There was an officer who had questioned me before. Suddenly he crossed paths with me and I will never forget the moment when I could order him to get out of the way. He warned me that this will not happen, but I replied that his days were over. People in the square began to demand, "people want the regime to fall." It was no longer we who established plans, people had established their demands.

When police tried to empty Tahrir Square and fired endless rounds of tear gas, people simply split into hundreds of protests. The forces tried to shoot the streets to clear the protesters, but all they did was send gas to people's homes, forcing them out on the streets to join us.

When I saw other people simply dodge the tear gas canisters that were thrown at them, or fold and throw them back to the officers and continue moving forward, that was the moment I knew: the barrier of fear was well and really broken, and I knew things it had changed. This was the revolution. Mubarak was over.

It is a reality that nobody can take away from us. We tear down a regime.

I was on stage when Mubarak was giving his speech, and I noticed that two men had taken off their shoes. Everyone expected me to resign, and when he didn't, I lifted my shoe on stage and everyone took his shoe and held it. So I made a statement, I don't know if I should have done it, I called the Egyptian army to make a decision: either on the side of the people or the police. At that time, I believed that this message should be delivered to the army. They needed to make a decision.

I felt everything in that moment. Mubarak was gone, we were victorious. It was a dream. We used to sing in 2004, "tomorrow the revolution will eliminate them all,quot;. He had been protesting for years and years. We used to sing it while we laughed, not really knowing if it would ever happen. And then it happened. We did it.

But at the same time, at that moment, I remembered every person who fell. All who were killed. It was bittersweet: this was the moment for which people had died, and this was their right. In a way, it seemed that their lives had not been in vain, we had continued the fight.

The only sadness I feel now is that Mubarak died without being held responsible for the hell he made people go through. The horrors that people have experienced in the past seven years have caused some to forget Mubarak's 30 years of atrocities, but unprecedented repressions in Egypt today are only possible because of what Mubarak created.

Can you imagine where Egypt could have been in 30 years and where he left it in place, with arrests, torture, murders, a state of emergency, poverty, bad education and ruined infrastructure?

Nadia *, 55

& # 39; My birthday became the day Mubarakism died & # 39;

Growing up under Mubarak, it was a lot & # 39; keep your head down & # 39 ;. We don't criticize too hard and keep our opinions to ourselves. This feeling was amplified. only after my brother was arrested and jailed when security forces explored university campuses in search of active students. He was never charged, but was imprisoned under precautionary measures under the emergency law that Mubarak imposed, a law that remained in force for the next 30 years with Mubarak.

My brother's wife was pregnant when he was arrested, and he remained in prison for 16 long years, seeing his family. only during visits

The experience definitely made us a very cautious family, and after moving to the United States, I began to see freedom of expression as something that exists outside of Egypt. The status quo when visiting Egypt was to remain silent, not to criticize; Outside, I could speak again.

I clearly remember the night before the revolution. We were all gathered around a television, watching anxiously, wondering if anyone would answer the protest calls, if people would really go out to the streets.

When they did, there was a sense of bewilderment, shock, emotion and nervousness, all at the same time. I remember repeating "they did it, they did it,quot;: the people had rejected the oppression, they had gone out, despite the strength, despite everything, they did.

Before, February 11 was my birthday. From that moment on, it became the day Mubarakism died … It was the day that fear broke.

That was when I came up with the idea that, in reality, one day we could be free as Egyptians.

My birthday was approaching (February 11) and my husband and my children asked me what we were going to do to celebrate.

Reports of the death of protesters in Cairo leaked and I couldn't imagine doing anything for my birthday. He told them that he could not celebrate, that the only true celebration was when Egypt was free. Then it happened.

Before, February 11 was my birthday. From that moment, however, it became the day Mubarakism died. I turned to my family and said, "Now I can celebrate."

It was the day the fear broke, the day the fear barrier broke. That was the phrase that remained on our lips when we repeated it: "Fear has broken." There was no more fear.

Now, every year on my birthday, I don't think about my birthday. It is a day when I remember and believe that freedom can exist in Egypt someday.

A painting depicts the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces as Mubarak puppets, during a sitting at Tahrir Square in Cairo, July 20, 2011 (File: Reuters)

Abdelrahman *, 37

"When Mubarak resigned, all he could think about was the people who were killed."

I was walking with a friend on the night of January 24, when a policeman stopped me and asked if we were going to a meeting. I said, "No, we were returning from one." He asked me if something was happening tomorrow, and I replied: "I hope so."

The police officer replied: "Nothing will happen, the regime is strong." He was an officer who recognized us, one who was always present during the protests. He said "good luck to all tomorrow,quot; and I joked, asking "are you one of the good guys who will have a good position when we change the regime?"

The movement did not start in 2011. We have been talking about it for years, protesting. The only difference was that in 2011 we wanted to do something different, something bigger. Different groups came together to present what they wanted, but no one expected anything to happen.

No one dared to dream, but at the same time, there was a feeling that something big could happen. I told my employer two days before I could not go to work during that period, and we took the necessary and usual precautions, we left our homes last night and stayed with another person in case the security forces tried to prevent us mobilizing

No one dared to dream, but at the same time, there was a feeling that something big could happen.

I was in a cafe on the morning of January 25 when a group of boys and girls entered with enthusiasm. It was as if they were going on a school trip: they had pens, posters and were preparing to join the protests. I quickly left the cafe. The whole group was arrested.

Many times I wished I could draw, just to capture the scene of the Nahya protesters, swelling towards us, joining together to be bigger than we thought we could be. Until the time of the meeting, I expected it to be like any other protest we had organized, maybe a little bigger: 5,000 would be a victory. But it was a scene I will never forget, as if the earth itself was pushing more and more people. It was like a dream come true.

Before, we used to go and protest in tens, be arrested, beaten. That day, it was as if people got up from the ground, they just kept coming, the protest kept growing. We started crying, hugging, shouting "we won, we won,quot;, there was a sense of victory in the air, based only on the number of people. While, at the same time, there was complete shock and uncertainty about what we were victorious about.

The best moment during that time was to see police officers retreat and undress in the streets on January 28, discarding their uniforms in a hurry, knowing that the balance of power had changed, was no longer with them, now belonged to the people.

But the most difficult was the responsibility. We take people to the streets. We were used to protests, we were used to being mistreated, arrested, attacked by thugs, but what about the people we convinced to come to protest with us? There were ugly moments, such as when security forces opened fire during a funeral. People started to die. They left for a funeral and were killed.

When Mubarak finally resigned on February 11, all he could think about was all the people who had been killed.

During the 2011 protests, it was the first time I made peace with the idea of ​​dying. Suddenly, there was something much bigger. All you can see is the brutality of the system: police, bullets, tear gas, but they all melt and you have a goal. Your life finally has a meaning. You think clearly: "I could die." And suddenly, it doesn't matter.

Before your eyes, all the moments of injustice flash: beatings, torture, humiliation, anger, pain, prison. All your existence rebels against you. So you don't think about the consequences; you have chains and, suddenly, your only goal is to release those shackles.

* Last names have been omitted for security reasons.

Editor's Note: These accounts have been edited for clarity.