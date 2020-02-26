Prince Harry Asks to Be Called Only "Harry,quot; Post-Megxit

Earlier this week, Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom for a real engagement in Edinburgh, Scotland, which was a working summit for Travalyst, Harry's sustainable travel initiative that has brought together the Booking.com travel giants, Skyscanner, Trip.com, TripAdvisor and Visa. And, during the event, the 35-year-old man asked to be introduced as just "Harry."

The former military pilot flew commercial from Canada to Scotland for his first real event since he moved to Canada with his wife Meghan Markle and their nine-month-old son Archie Harrison. And, royal journalist Omid Scobie tweeted that before Harry was introduced to the crowd, he requested that the master of ceremonies omit his royal title.

"We have had a great start since its launch in Amsterdam, but we will not reach our goal of a more sustainable industry without experience and knowledge in the field, and that is why we are here today," said the Duke of Sussex. in his speech

He went on to say that he wants to help create a platform where everyone who is concerned about sustainability and environmental problems can work together, and competitors can come together and encourage positive systemic change. Harry says there is a reason why this has not been proven before, but with Travalyst's influential partners, he believes this is the best option.

This was Harry's first public appearance since Buckingham Palace confirmed that he and his wife had been blocked from using Sussex's real name for his numerous financial and charitable efforts after Megxit.

Harry and Meghan confirmed on their website that they would no longer use Sussex Royal after spring, even though the Monarchy and the Cabinet Office had no jurisdiction over the use of the word "real,quot; outside the United Kingdom. They have already withdrawn their numerous applications for a "Sussex Royal,quot; trademark worldwide.

An insider said We weekly that Queen Elizabeth was "disappointed,quot; by Harry and Meghan's response to the "Sussex Royal,quot; ban because it creates "a lot of shame,quot; for the monarch and attracts unwanted attention to Harry's family at the "worst possible time."

After announcing in early January that they intended to resign as members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially end their royal duties on March 31.



