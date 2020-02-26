Prince Harry asks to be called only Harry during the return of the United Kingdom

Andrew Milligan-WPA Pool / Getty Images
Just call it "Harry."
Prince Harry He attended the Travalyst Sustainable Tourism Summit in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday. Before going on stage to say a few words, the host, Ayesha HazarikaHe told the crowd that the Duke of Sussex wanted to be referred only by his first name.
"He made it clear that we should all call him & # 39; Harry & # 39;" he said, for a video shared by The Daily Mailreal correspondent of Rebecca English. "Then, ladies and gentlemen, give Harry a big welcome to Harry."
The decision may not be a big surprise for real fans. In January, Harry and Meghan markle He announced his plans to step back as "older,quot; members of the royal family and divide his time between the United Kingdom and North America. Under the agreement, the two will no longer assume representative duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. According to the Sussex website, they "will no longer actively use their RHS titles since they will no longer be active family members from spring 2020,quot;.
This marked the first time Harry returned to the United Kingdom since he met Meghan and his son. Archie harrison in Canada, where the trio resided, in January.
During the summit, Harry also explained to Travalyst, a new initiative led by the Duke and founded by Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com, TripAdvisor and Visa. According to its website, the organization aims to "transform the future of travel into a more sustainable one that supports and protects local destinations and communities in the coming decades."
Harry debuted the initiative in September 2019. The launch came only a few weeks after Harry and Meghan were criticized for taking a private plane to Nice despite talking about protecting the planet.
"I came here for commercial," Harry said at the launch in Amsterdam. "I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the world in commercials. Occasionally, there must be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family is safe and it's really as simple as that. But as I said in my speech, for me, it's about balance. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLd5a69d78e320a2693799683bfcb2185e17%