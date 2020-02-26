Prince Harry asks to be called only Harry during the return of the United Kingdom

Just call it "Harry."

Prince Harry He attended the Travalyst Sustainable Tourism Summit in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday. Before going on stage to say a few words, the host, Ayesha HazarikaHe told the crowd that the Duke of Sussex wanted to be referred only by his first name.

"He made it clear that we should all call him & # 39; Harry & # 39;" he said, for a video shared by The Daily Mailreal correspondent of Rebecca English. "Then, ladies and gentlemen, give Harry a big welcome to Harry."

The decision may not be a big surprise for real fans. In January, Harry and Meghan markle He announced his plans to step back as "older,quot; members of the royal family and divide his time between the United Kingdom and North America. Under the agreement, the two will no longer assume representative duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. According to the Sussex website, they "will no longer actively use their RHS titles since they will no longer be active family members from spring 2020,quot;.

This marked the first time Harry returned to the United Kingdom since he met Meghan and his son. Archie harrison in Canada, where the trio resided, in January.