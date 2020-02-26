Prince Harry asks to be called & # 39; Just Harry & # 39; after actual departure

Wenn

The Duke of Sussex no longer wants to be called a prince after his decision to leave the British royal family with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

Prince Harry He asked attendees at an event in Scotland to simply call him Harry while speaking on his first public engagement since he moved to Canada.

The British royal and his wife Meghan markle, Duchess of Sussex, will officially leave her positions as royalty members at the end of March 2020, and begin her new independent life on April 1.

However, before retiring from royal duties, the couple will return to the United Kingdom from Vancouver Island for six events, concluding with the Queen's Commonwealth Service in London on March 9.

And when Harry took the stage at a sustainable tourism summit at the Edinburgh International Conference Center on Wednesday, February 26, host and journalist Ayesha Hazarika told delegates: "He has made it clear that we should all call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, give a big Scottish welcome to Harry. "

Harry's decision, which is sixth in the line of the British throne, comes after it was confirmed that the couple will no longer use the word "Royal" in their brand.

Instead, they are ready to reveal new names for their Sussex Royal Instagram account and the base of the same name, after Queen Elizabeth II He requested the change since his grandson and his wife chose to depart from their roles within the monarchy.