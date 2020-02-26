Preview of the match – Hull K R vs Castleford





Will Castleford celebrate again Thursday night?

We look at what to pay attention to when Hull Kingston Rovers receives Castleford Tigers in Thursday's Super League live clash …

McGuire watches another Rovers win

When these two teams met in August last year, a golden goal in Danny McGuire's overtime snatched a 27-26 victory over Rovers, which contributed greatly to helping them maintain their Super League status.

This week, Castleford returns to Hull College Craven Park with the hosts in order to win again after a 22-4 loss to the Huddersfield Giants that came after a 52-10 loss against Leeds Rhinos.

Hull K R vs Castleford Tigers Live

McGuire, who will be in the studio for Sky Sports & # 39; Party coverage, since then hung up his boots to take on a coach and recruitment role off the field at Rovers, and has his fingers crossed for a repeated result.

"Actually, it was one of the funniest games I played for Rovers," McGuire said. Sky sports. "I'm pretty sure it was my first contact with Golden Point, so we weren't sure how it would work."

"But it was a crucial victory to stay in the competition last year, so if we can get an exciting game on Thursday, a surprise awaits us."

"I hope it's nice and close, and, with my Rovers hat, let's go to the top."

1:03 See the highlights of Hull KR's defeat against Huddersfield See the highlights of Hull KR's defeat against Huddersfield

Rovers opened the season with a victory over Wakefield Trinity and continued with a loss to his bitter rivals Hull FC, although the team still won applause for its exhibition that night and McGuire hopes to take advantage of them for the clash with Castleford.

"There were a lot of positive aspects in the first games and a great stir in the whole team," McGuire said.

"When you have been defeated, you are disappointed and want a quick change. The boys have had a few days to get it right and are eager to go out and play a really good Cas team."

Clare enjoys the clash with Minikin

They spent much of last season playing together in the three quarters for Castleford and are also good friends off the field, but James Clare and Greg Minikin could meet on Thursday.

Former Castleford teammates James Clare and Greg Minikin will likely face each other on Thursday

Minikin made the switch to Hull KR in the offseason, scoring two attempts in four appearances in the wing so far in 2020, although he has maintained a link with his former club by helping Clare in a coach role for a company run by Tigers assistant Danny Orr.

Clare, who is averaging an attempt at a game in the Super League after three appearances this season, knows that there is a good chance that he will be face to face with Minikin on the field in East Hull and the 28-year-old is excited for That perspective.

"It could be one on one, which is always good," Clare said. "He is a very good friend of mine.

"I'm really training with him and, no doubt, I'm going to have some jokes with him, telling him I'm going to jump over his head or something. It's always a little fun."

James Clare has enjoyed a good start to the season for Castleford

Castleford would reach the top of the Super League with a victory over Rovers, having won three victories in four games so far in 2020 with the victory in the derby match last Friday at home against Wakefield.

However, Clare is undoubtedly the most recent losses against Leeds and current Huddersfield table players do not reflect the dangers posed by Hull KR.

"They've had a bad performance against Leeds and Huddersfield, but the way Tony Smith has Hull KR playing right now, being expansive, you're going to allow attempts from time to time," Clare said.

"But they are also achieving some phenomenal attempts and we have to be ready for absolutely anything."

Gee set for Rovers Bow

Matty Gee will make her Hull KR debut against Castleford

On Tuesday night last week, Matty Gee was helping Dewsbury Rams an 18-16 victory over Halifax in his reorganized match for the Championship in terms of double registration.

This Thursday, the former row of the London Broncos will be delivered to its first start for Hull KR after Tony Smith's side had his pack decimated by injuries.

Hooker Matt Parcell is the last member of the Rovers squad that is set aside after damaging his ankle ligaments in defeat at Huddersfield, joining Harvey Livett, Weller Hauraki and suspended Rob Mulhern on the sidelines, opening the door for Gee show up against Castleford.

"We are having a good amount of injuries with experienced players in key positions today and that is unfortunate, since it really impacts the momentum, both individually for the players involved and collectively for us as a team," said the head coach of The Rovers, Smith. said.

"Each of them has been a very similar injury in nature, but we have studied how they were sustained and have only been cases of being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

"Matty is not very important. These injuries are not ideal, but they provide an opportunity for our younger and emerging players to gain valuable experience and demonstrate what they can do."

Meanwhile, Parcell's absence means that Jez Litten is likely to return to the team at Hooker after impressing recent reservations.

Powell driven by experience

In contrast, Smith's opposite number, Daryl Powell, has two of his most experienced group members available again with Adam Milner and Jesse Sene-Lefao, both included in the 21-man squad for the trip to Rovers.

The forward eave Milner had been put aside by a concussion and then suffered a minor injury in training, while Sene-Lefao had not appeared since the loss to Toronto Wolfpack in the testimony of Michael Shenton.

His return means that the graduate of the Jacques O & # 39; Neill Academy leaves the race despite the fact that Powell is satisfied with his recent performances, but Castleford's head coach is delighted to have Milner and Sene-Lefao back.

"It brings more experience and, while Jacques has done a good job, Adam Milner and Jesse are high quality players," Powell told Pontefract and Castleford Express.

"It gives us a really strong, capable and resilient bank. When you replace your intermediaries, you want to keep up the pressure and focus on the opposition as much as you can."

"Some of our players in the pack look the best they've ever seen and that will only help us move forward."