Preview of the live match – Man Utd vs Club Brugge 02.27.2020

Team news, statistics and predictions as Man Utd host of the Brugge Club in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Team news

Manchester United have no new concerns before the Europa League round trip in the last 32 against Club Brugge.

Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain absent due to long-term problems, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a team of 27 people in training Wednesday morning.

Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood missed the 1-1 draw last Thursday in Belgium, but both returned to the fray against Watford over the weekend.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his team looked fit and strong during their 3-0 victory over Watford, and highlighted the new signing Bruno Fernandes to receive special praise.



Club Brugge will be without Emmanuel Dennis for the game at Old Trafford.

The striker, who scored in the first leg, was injured in Sunday's victory over Charleroi, along with captain Ruud Vormer, who will also miss Thursday's game.

Opta statistics

Man Utd hosted the Brugge Club once before in a European game, winning 3-1 in a Champions League tie in August 2015.

Club Brugge never won a European away game in England (including qualifiers), drew two and lost 10 of 12 previous visits. His most recent game was a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City in November 2016 in the Champions League.

Manchester United are undefeated in their last 12 home games in the UEFA Europa League (W10 D2) since losing to Marcelo Bielsa Athletic Club in March 2012.

Anthony Martial has scored three goals in his last four European games for Man Utd, having scored only three goals in his previous 26 European games for the club.

















Highlights of Manchester United's victory over Watford



The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

Manchester United is receiving a slap on the back after the victory against Watford, but I still think there are problems.

Jesse Lingard is back in training, as is Scott McTominay, while Paul Pogba is about to return, does that disturb things again? I don't think Pogba comes back in.

Anthony Martial is in good shape to score goals, Juan Mata has been his best creative player in recent times and young Mason Greenwood has also been on the scoreboard. Bruno Fernandes has been brilliant since his arrival.

His next league games are extremely difficult: Everton, Manchester City, Tottenham, Sheffield United, so it will be good to overcome this and keep another clean sheet. I am supporting you to do that.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Manchester United 2-0 Club Brugge (5/1 with Sky Bet)