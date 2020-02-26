Preview of the live match – Espanyol vs Wolves 02.22.2020

Team news, statistics and predictions while the Wolves travel to face Espanyol in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Team news

The wolves traveled to Barcelona without injured defender Jonny Otto, who was forced to win in the Wolf Premier League over Norwich last Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Sato revealed that the defender was at the receiving end of a "strong kick,quot; in Molineux.

"Jonny is not well," said the chief of the Wolves. "You saw the images, there was a very strong impact. He has pain, but he is going through normal procedures and I hope he doesn't stay long outside."

The head of Espanyol, Abelardo Fernández, indicated in his press conference that he could make several personnel changes for what he has admitted is an "almost impossible,quot; mission.

"Some players will be left out for technical reasons and others are injured and I don't want to risk them," he said.

"It's almost impossible, we know, but we'll be looking for a good fight. We're going to try to win the game."















2:58



FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the wolf's victory over Norwich



Opta statistics

Espanyol is looking to reverse a 0-4 deficit in the first leg against Los Lobos. In the history of the UEFA Cup / Europa League, there have been 221 previous occasions of a team that lost a first leg by four or more goals: two of these teams have progressed (FK Partizan vs QPR in 1984-85 and Real Madrid vs Borussia Mönchengladbach in 1985 -86).

Espanyol's only previous home game against an English opponent was in the 1961-62 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, beating Birmingham City 5-2.

Including the qualifiers, the Wolves are undefeated in their six away games in European competition this season (W5 D1), scoring 17 goals in the process.

The only game as Wolves's previous visitor against Spanish opponents ended in a 0-4 defeat, although this was in February 1960 against Barcelona in the European Cup.

The forward of the Lobos, Diogo Jota, is the top scorer in the UEFA Europa League 2019-20 with six goals: all these goals have come in his last two appearances, through hat-tricks against Besiktas and Espanyol.

















2:01



Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he was proud of his team's performance and hopes they can continue to improve after beating Norwich 3-0 in the Premier League.



The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

The wolves seem to have overcome a period of fatigue and confidence.

Diogo Jota is fit and Willy Boly has returned. Rubén Neves has picked up a bit of form, while Raúl Jiménez's eyes have lit up since Jota started shooting. I also like Pedro Neto, who looks like an orderly player.

They are in the reorganization of the first four and have some decent accessories to come. The work is done for me since the first leg, so I think Nuno Espirito Santo will make four or five changes.

I'm going to tip them so they lose. Espanyol may be at the bottom of La Liga, but they are still a decent team. With many changes, nothing to worry about Nuno.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Espanyol 2-1 Wolves (10/1 with Sky Bet)