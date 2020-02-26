Premier League darts: Wayne Mardle's predictions for Night Four in Dublin | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML9ad035d08df8e42377cc7e59ddefc72411% %MINIFYHTML9ad035d08df8e42377cc7e59ddefc72412%







Premier League Darts returns to our screens this Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Action. William O & # 39; Connor is in action against world number 1 Michael van Gerwen. Wayne Mardle looks at his crystal ball …

The runner-up of the World Cup of the Republic of Ireland, O & # 39; Connor, plays a challenger against Van Gerwen, while Glen Durrant meets Nathan Aspinall in the battle of the new arrivals.

Rob Cross confronts Gary Anderson, Daryl Gurney confronts Michael Smith, while Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright also face each other on a dart night on the Emerald Island.

Wayne runs the rule in five titanic tungsten contests, live on Sky Sports Action starting at 7 p.m.

How did Mardle do in Cardiff? Mardle's verdict Current result 7-5 Peter Wright vs Rob Cross 7-5 7-4 Michael Smith vs Jonny Clayton 7-1 3-7 Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen 7-5 5-7 Daryl Gurney vs Gerwyn Price 6-6 3-7 Glen Durrant vs Gary Anderson 7-4

Glen Durrant vs Nathan Aspinall

Bookmakers still doubt that Duzza is going to reach the Play-Offs. They are still making him one of the outsiders even though he is the best and undefeated. I keep saying week after week that Durrant is the best finalist in the world right now and proved it again against Gary Anderson last week.

0:22 Aspinall pulled out & # 39; The Big Fish & # 39; against John Henderson at night one in Aberdeen Aspinall pulled out & # 39; The Big Fish & # 39; against John Henderson at night one in Aberdeen

His combined finishes continue to work for him. He reached six combined combinations and won seven stages, and if he does it again it will be very difficult to overcome.

I still think that Aspinall has the key. He has bright spells as he did last week to defeat Michael van Gerwen. It was excellent from beginning to end.

In fact, I think this will be a draw because both are stable types. I think Aspinall has that extra team, but Duzza is keeping everyone at bay at the moment. They are two debutants who have absolved very well so far. Mardle predicts a tie mutiny in this inaugural match

Wayne's score prediction: 6-6 draw

Rob Cross vs. Gary Anderson

It seems that I repeat myself every week, but Cross is fighting, he really is. Last week, Peter Wright was exceeding him greatly and Peter had to break through the last leg to get the victory. Cross is hanging from the tips of his fingers. It seems like an effort to him.

Anderson changed his darts last week. I didn't think he threw them very well when he lost to Glen Durrant, but I think he's playing a little better than Cross right now.

Gary has reached the Play-Offs six eight times in his career and I think it will be difficult to keep him out this year.

I think Ando is better than Rob Cross right now. Everything seems so stressful to Cross. Anderson has won eight of the nine games they have also played. Will stress levels reach Cross again? Anderson to win

Wayne's score prediction: Anderson will win 7-5

Daryl Gurney vs Michael Smith

Gurney doubled over Smith last year, but Smith is playing better, he really is. Last week was impressive beating Jonny Clayton 7-1,167 and 142 ends to win it. I just think that Gurney is not as consistent as it has been in recent times. He got a point on the board last week against Gerwyn Price and he did well, but I think Smith will do a job with him.

I think some important things will happen for Smith. It seems that he is again the player who reached the final of the Premier League a couple of years ago.

The idea with Gurney is that the difference in his legs is still poor, so if they hit him, he should try to limit the score.

Gurney already has two drifting points and we are in the fourth week. You need to start winning, but I don't think this is a game that wins. Gurney is a player who fights at the bottom of the standings.

Wayne's score prediction: Smith will win 7-4

William O & # 39; Connor vs. Michael van Gerwen

I understand why O & # 39; Connor was chosen. It was he or Keane Barry, but all the credit to Willie has dabbled in recent years. The quarterfinals of the Players Championship last year, where he lost to Ian White in the quarterfinals. He has changed his game and has been a better player for it. O & # 39; Connor ranks 37th in the world, but he is a rising player.

O & # 39; Connor has the experience of being a World Cup finalist with Steve Lennon, but let's not discuss this, he has Michael van Gerwen who is still playing some sublime darts but doesn't win. He hasn't won a title since November, which is a huge and sterile spell for Van Gerwen.

Van Gerwen is not playing at his best, but he is still playing well and personally I think he will have too much class for O & # 39; Connor. The format also plays in your hands.

Willie has defeated Michael three times, but this is a different animal. Can O & # 39; Connor control his emotions against MVG?

Wayne's score prediction: MVG will win 7-4

Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

This is the game of the night. Price beat Wright in the Grand Slam of Darts final, while Wright took revenge in the World Championship semifinals, which catapulted him to victory in the final against MVG.

These two are playing very well. Peter won the Players Championship Five on Saturday, while Price won the event on Sunday, but in the final they competed on Saturday, they both averaged 109 and Wright took 170 to win it. If it is something like that, then an appropriate treatment awaits us.

I think these two feel great about their game and they are the ones who can now push and beat Michael van Gerwen.

Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright are seen from a different class than the others with Michael Smith and Gary Anderson not far away. There is some quality right now. In a different league?

This will be a fantastic game. It's really hard to call, but I go for Wright because of the fact that it's a little more clinical in the outer ring.

Wayne's score prediction: Wright will win 7-4

Wayne Mardle was talking to Raz Mirza of Sky Sports.