Porsha Williams shows fans a new merchandise and they couldn't be more excited

Porsha Williams has just told her fans that she has some beautiful new colors for the sheets in her collection. He also shared a photo on his social media account, and fans continue to praise his products in the comments.

Apart from this, Porsha proudly shared some new photos with her baby in her social media account.

Pilar Jhena is now 11 months old and her mother couldn't be more proud of her.

Anyway, here is the latest publication of the RHOA star:

‘Look at these amazing colors, all of you! Who received your sheets from @PamperedbyPorsha? Do not wait another moment to pamper yourself with the luxury you deserve! 💋 These sheets fit better, they come in a fabulous selection of sizes, plus FREE SHIPPING! 😍⁣ PS: Don't be shy! Remember TA️TAG ME⚡️ in your photos with your sheets for a chance to appear! ONLY IN PAMPEREDBYPORSHA.COM ", Porsha subtitled its publication.

Someone said: "Thank you, I will go to the site and buy some."

Someone asked: "What is the thread count? Are they cotton or linen? What region of the world does cotton come from? Not all sheets are the same. Egyptian 1000-thread cotton is my marker for INCREDIBLE sheets ".

Porsha was kind enough to answer: ‘Porsha's pampered sheets are made of a super soft and double brushed microfiber, so it's not measured as a traditional cotton set would be. But the comfort and soft feel of Pampered By Porsha resembles 1800 threads. "

Another follower said this to Porsha: Aca I just asked for mine in pink! I can't wait until they arrive. Shipping was very fast! "

Someone also talked about the products of the RHOA star and said: "I love these @ porsha4real, they are so soft that they wash well. I'm going to order another set for sure."

As you can see, most Porsha fans are simply in love with their line of sheets.



