Porsha Williams and her daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley have just reached a new level of tenderness with these photos celebrating a great milestone: is Dennis McKinley's whole family again?

Prepare for tenderness overload, Porsha Williams' latest photos of her adorable daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, have gone viral.

the Real Atlanta Housewives Star went to social networks, where he shared some adorable photos of his 11th birthday baby.

Dennis McKinley's fiancee chose to wear designer suits to match her daughter with Versace with the black and yellow print.

His legend said: "Happy 11 months, baby @ pilarjhena 🎊 I love you more than you will ever know! My heartbeat 👶🏽️❤️❤️❤️❤️👶🏽 photo: @sterlingpics,quot;.

A fan replied: "I love this look of your laugh. Omg she so madly beautiful ❤️

Omgggg, it looks like a babydoll💜💜💜 .. nice picture. This baby is so beautiful! Already arched eyebrows and everything! ❤️ "

Another person explained: “This is my FAVORITE photo of you! Twinning and beautiful and full of joy! Happy 11 months Princess @pilarjhena 👑. My niece is growing wonderfully 🥰🥰🥰 coinciding with my beautiful sister @ porsha4real I love you too ❤️❤️ ".

The sponsor shared: "Freaking Gorgeous … PJ's smile is priceless. It looks like Mrs. Diane! You all must go on and have ten more babies 😍😍🥰🥰 she is beautiful 😍😍😍".

This follower declared: “The mother and the baby serve only tenderness. She is so beautiful "are the eyes for me,quot;

A source spoke with Hollywood life and revealed that Porsha and Dennis are still trying to solve things and added: "They are together, happy and engaged, but they are not really planning a wedding at the moment." They are simply working to be as solid as they can before walking back down that road. "

The source continued to reveal: "Porsha and Dennis keep their relationship and their ins and outs a little more private now that they have reconciled, but they seem to be fine. They don't want people to meddle too much. A lot of communication has been needed, but they are working to trust him again. He has been shown a lot in the program, but they have been in therapy. His family had more trouble forgiving him than her, but they love and support Porsha and want him to be happy. "

Porsha is doing everything she can in the midst of all the drama and rumors that involve her baby. Some supporters applaud their strength.



