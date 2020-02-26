Police: Gunman killed 5 at the Milwaukee beer complex

%MINIFYHTML4bb9009854861475e52abce336399b0711% %MINIFYHTML4bb9009854861475e52abce336399b0712%

MILWAUKEE (AP) – An employee opened fire Wednesday at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee, killing five co-workers before taking his own life, police said.

The gunman was identified as a 51-year-old man from Milwaukee who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

“There were five people who went to work today, just like everyone goes to work, and they thought they were going to work, finish their day and return with their families. They did not, and tragically never will, "said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

The authorities did not offer an immediate reason for the attack and did not disclose details about the shooter or how the shooting took place.

None of the victims were identified. Police said they were still contacting relatives until the afternoon. No one was injured beyond those killed.

Officers were working to clean the more than 20 buildings in the complex where more than 1,000 people work. Police chief Alfonso Morales said authorities believe the shooter acted alone and that the threat was over.

President Donald Trump addressed the shooting before speaking at the White House about the steps his administration is taking to fight the coronavirus.

"Our hearts are broken by them and their loved ones," said the president. “We send our condolences. We will be with them, and it is something terrible, something terrible. "

The attack occurred in an expanding complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and beer facilities. At least 600 people work in the complex, which is widely known in the Milwaukee area as "Miller Valley," a reference to Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors.

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley called the shooter "an active brewery employee."

"Unfortunately, I am devastated to share that we lost five other members of our family in this tragic incident," he said in an email sent to employees. "There are no words to express the deep sadness that many of us feel right now."

He said the office would remain closed for the rest of the week and that the brewery closed "for the moment,quot; to give people time to cope.

A group of brewery employees met at a nearby bar to talk about what happened.

“We are all a family. We worked many hours together, so we are very sad, "said Selena Curka, a brewery employee who was about to start her shift when the complex closed and she was rejected.

"It's strange, because nine times out of 10 you'll meet the shooter," said another employee Thomas Milner. "It's a very close family. Inside the brewery we all interact with each other."

Milner was also on his way to work when the shooting occurred, and he was also rejected.

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the facility and told her husband that there was an active shooter and that she was locked in a room with a group of coworkers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

"Miller Valley,quot; features a 160-year-old brewery, with a packing center that fills thousands of cans and bottles every minute and a distribution center the size of five football fields. A huge red Miller sign rises above the complex and is a well-known symbol in Milwaukee, where beer and beer are intertwined in the city's history.

The facility is also home to corporate customer service, finance, human resources and engineering. The tours take people to underground caves where beer was once stored, a room with intricate woodwork, a glass room with stained glass, a champagne room meeting room with leaded glass windows and a beer garden outdoors with capacity for 300 people.

Molson Coors announced in October that it planned to close a Denver office as part of a restructuring to eliminate between 400 and 500 jobs. The reorganization would benefit Milwaukee, which was expected to see hundreds of corporate and support jobs relocated there.

Before Wednesday's shooting, there were three mass murders across the country in 2020, with a total of 12 victims. All have been shootings. In 2019, there were 44 mass murders, with a total of 224 victims. The Associated Press / USA TODAY / Northeastern University Mass Killings database tracks all homicides in the US. UU. Since 2006 they involved four or more people killed for 24 hours, regardless of weapon, location, victim-offender relationship or motive.

The last mass shooting in the Milwaukee area was in August 2012, when white supremacist Wade Michael Page fatally shot six people and wounded four others in a Sikh temple in the suburbs of Oak Creek. Page killed himself after being injured in a shooting with the police. The worst mass shooting in the area in the last 20 years was in 2005, when seven people died and four were injured in a religious service in Brookfield, a suburb of Milwaukee. The shooter killed himself.

Associated Press writers Dave Kolpack in Fargo, North Dakota, Meghan Hoyer in Washington and Scott Bauer and Todd Richmond in Madison, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.

This story has been updated to correct the company's name to Molson Coors Brewing Co., instead of MillerCoors.