PHOTOS: Parishioners observe Ash Wednesday in Aurora

The parishioners of the San Miguel Arcángel de Aurora Catholic Church joined other Catholics around the world to observe Ash Wednesday on February 26, 2020. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season. Lent ends at Easter, when Christians believe that Jesus was resurrected. Around 1,100 people participated in the afternoon service.

