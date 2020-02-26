Photos: Deepika Padukone exploded in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's most talented actresses. She has been the reigning queen of Bollywood for more than a couple of years and surely knows how to stay in that place. Queen Dee's latest release, Chhapaak, received great appreciation from critics and also did good business at the box office. Now he is looking for more interesting scripts to give his approval.

The actress will be seen in the remake of The Intern with Rishi Kapoor and the next Shakun Batra with Siddant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. However, today, the actress was interrupted this afternoon visiting the director's office as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which generated rumors of a collaboration on the cards. Check out the latest photos of the actress by visiting Bhansali's office below.