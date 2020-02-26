Philipp Plein receives a massive reaction after his tribute to Kobe Bryant at Milan Fashion Week

Philipp Plein found himself in hot waters after his fashion show at Milan Fashion Week. The Shade Room revealed all the details to its readers and you can also check them out below.

TSR revealed that during the show, there was a special tribute to Kobe Bryant and the designer revealed his new 24 dazzling purple and gold t-shirts. They were meant to look like the Kobe Lakers shirt.

But, on the other hand, there were many fans who didn't feel his tribute and called him for it.

As you can see below, the shirt also had Plein written on the front, some people also said that having a golden plane sitting in the middle of the stage had no taste.

As TSR noted, Philipp responded to the violent reaction and explained that the stage design was planned and created in November 2019, which means it was long before the tragedy that happened this year.

As you know, Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven other people lost their lives in a tragic helicopter accident.

He said: ‘This is the reason why they were golden helicopters on the runway. I would have clearly eliminated them if possible, but it was too late to replace them. "

Not everyone criticized the designer, and many people defended him.

For example, someone said that ‘Kobe loved helicopters just like Paul Walker loved cars. Just because they got them out, he doesn't deny his hobbies tf ".

Another follower published: ‘It is never so deep. Everyone complains about everything, "and someone else said:" How do you criticize him for this, if he shows respect, sometimes people get on my nerves? "

Another follower wrote: ‘At this point, who cares. No one is happy with anything, so let people get angry. Kobes's wife didn't care, why should I?

Someone else also believes that "I don't think he was really trying to disrespect him in any way."

What do you think about the show?



