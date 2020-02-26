Phaedra Parks documents his trip to New Orleans with a clip

Phaedra Parks posted a video on his social media account with his children in New Orleans. All of his fans have been waiting for this clip to see more of Phaedra's adventures in the city.

Her fans and followers appreciated the fact that she shared this video and told her she is a true lady, just because she responds to her fans in the comments section.

Some celebrities still do this these days.

‘#NewOrleans owes me nothing baby 😉 #Happy #MardiGras #NOLA #NOMTOC #sidewalksteppers #Bacchus #endymion #Muses #Zulu 😍⚜️💚💛💜⚜️ 😘 @ gumbo.tv’ Phaedra captioned his post.

Someone said: & # 39; Thank you, you are so sweet that you always respond to a genuine person ♥ ️ & # 39; and another follower posted this: & # 39; Please help bring news to Hard Rock Rock and dead people who are still in the demolished building in New Orleans, have been killed in the building for more than 120 days.

Another Instagram installer said: ‘I love how you include your kids in every holiday. these memories will last a lifetime. "

Someone else wrote this: "Once again, I want to thank you and trust me, they mean a lot to this NOLA Culture, it was a blessing to work with you more, come and yes, tell the child 2021 that he will be even older."

A fan commented: ‘Ok Phaedra! See you having fun and everything but don't forget that you live in Atlanta! Come home Lol 😂 ’

Another social media commentator told Phaedra: ‘Baby Mardi Gras and The Month of February don't owe us ANYTHING !! I love you sister ♥ ️ It was a pleasure to share so many good moments with you. I love you, and Brax said he will go the same way! THE NEXT YEAR !!!! "@Phaedraparks."

Phaedra fans were happy to watch the video, and they told her she is great to take her children on that trip.



