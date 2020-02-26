Pete Davidson rejects former fiancee Ariana Grande for "spray painting,quot; her "brown skin,quot; after calling her relationship "distraction,quot;

Ariana Grande called her whirlwind and short-term relationship with Pete Davidson nothing more than a "distraction,quot; and now, the SNL comedian is responding! During her new Netflix stand-up special, Pete called her ex for "spray painting,quot; herself "brown,quot; for her Vogue cover photo!

So is! The comedian did not hesitate to drag her ex-boyfriend and she often criticized the overly tanned complexion, especially in a particular photo, the one she took for the cover of the August 2019 issue of Vogue.

Also within the same magazine, in his interview, he told the world that his relationship with Pete was a distraction ‘; frivolous and funny, crazy and very unrealistic. "

Pete could not help writing jokes about the whole thing, as one does when they are comedians.

‘She has her songs and stuff and this (my comedy) is what I have. You're like, ‘Pete, this is not fair. You are airing dirty clothes. How could you? Where did she say this? To friends in the confidence of your home? "No, she said it for the cover (story) of Vogue magazine," he lamented.

Pete kept joking that ‘Can you imagine if he did that? My career would end if I painted myself with a brown spray and jumped on the cover of Vogue and began to criticize my ex. Yes, I was fucking it because I was bored and then Fortnite came out. "

He also joked about how his comments about him would affect the perception that young children have of him and that & # 39; my biggest fear is that a 9 year old boy shoots me on the back of the head with a ponytail and the last thing I'm going to hear is & # 39; # canceled & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Finally, he couldn't help mentioning the fact that, during his short-term relationship, Ariana posted on social media that he was well endowed, basically creating a lot of expectation around that.

While that would be seen by some as a good thing, Pete noted that, since he praised their size, women would have their own expectations that might not be met.

‘She is a very intelligent person. She did that so that every girl who sees my shit for the rest of my life is disappointed. It's a lifetime L. "



