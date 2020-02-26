Pete Davidson is a completely new man in SNL promotion with John Mulaney

Pete Davidson It is new and improved.

In a new promotion for this week’s episode of Saturday night live, organized by BFF de Pete John mulaney, Pete reveals that he is a changed man. He no longer smokes or smokes. He is receiving therapy from a guru. He even got rid of his illegal monkeys and now he has a writing corner!

"What the hell is happening here?" John asks.

"I'm meditating, I'm sleeping, I had a dream for the first time last week!" Pete says. "Things are great."

But John is confused, since Pete does not seem to know that he is presenting the show, and he is putting on a jacket that combines much more with his previous appearance than with the new one.

"Well, John, you have to give people what they want," Pete explains, and John is impressed.

"This guy knows about the entertainment world!"