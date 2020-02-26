Pete Davidson is a completely new man in SNL promotion with John Mulaney

Pete Davidson It is new and improved.
In a new promotion for this week’s episode of Saturday night live, organized by BFF de Pete John mulaney, Pete reveals that he is a changed man. He no longer smokes or smokes. He is receiving therapy from a guru. He even got rid of his illegal monkeys and now he has a writing corner!
"What the hell is happening here?" John asks.
"I'm meditating, I'm sleeping, I had a dream for the first time last week!" Pete says. "Things are great."
But John is confused, since Pete does not seem to know that he is presenting the show, and he is putting on a jacket that combines much more with his previous appearance than with the new one.
"Well, John, you have to give people what they want," Pete explains, and John is impressed.
"This guy knows about the entertainment world!"
Pete comes out the door, but not before John gives him a small tip.
"Hi Pete, there are some paparazzi outside, so make sure you act like a fool," he says.
"Oh, you know I will," Pete says with a wink.
You can see it below.
Pete's transformation comes along with his promotional week for his new stand-up special, which he has just debuted on Netflix.
In a chat with Charlamagne tha God earlier this week, he opened about his time in Saturday night live, to what he referred to as a "fierce f-king show,quot; where "everyone wants to be next," and how it can come to an end, despite his respect for Lorne Michaels.
"Here's the thing: I personally think I should end that program because they make fun of me," he told Charlamagne. "I'm open to political blows. I'm weekend jokes. When I'm not there, they'll say, & # 39; But Pete is a fool king & # 39;. And you think, & # 39; which side are you on? & # 39; I have a strange feeling in that building where I don't know what team they are really playing for. If I'm the joke or I'm in the joke. "
Whatever your SNL future, at least it will be a pleasure to see him and John Mulaney bring more of their friendship to the small screen. Here we hope you review more movies together.
Saturday night live airs live on both coasts, on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT on NBC. John Mulaney presents this week with a musical guest (and Sack Lunch Bunch Favourite) David Byrne.
ME! and NBC are part of the NBC Universal family.