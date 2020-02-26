Pete Davidson defends jokes about his former Ariana Grande

Wenn

The comic of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; says it's a & # 39; fair game & # 39; so that he jokes about his past relationship since his ex-fiancee already talked about it in his song and on the cover of the magazine.

Ariana Grandeformer fiance Pete Davidson He has insisted that the singer is a "fair game" as a joke forage, after she called him and his relationship a "distraction."

The "Thank U, Next" star made comments during an interview with Vogue magazine last year, when he said: "It was frivolous and fun, crazy and very unrealistic."

And although Pete fans were not sure if he would refer to the failed compromise in his new Netflix stand-up special "I live in New York"said the funny man during the program that Vogue's interview made him realize that he was fine to make jokes about his previous relationship.

"She has her songs and stuff and this is what I have," he laughed. "You're like, & # 39; Pete, this isn't fair. You're airing dirty clothes. How can you do that? & # 39;"

"& # 39; Where did he say this? To his friends in the confidence of his own house? & # 39; No, he said it on the cover of Vogue magazine. Can you imagine if I did? My career would end tomorrow if He will paint me brown and jump to the cover of Vogue magazine and start hitting me ex. "

"Can you imagine if I did that? ** Like, & # 39; Yes, I was just fucking it because I was bored and then Fortnite came out & # 39 ;."

He continued: "I was not going to make jokes about this, but then my friend told me, he said:" Hey, I recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were and that she simply dated you as a distraction. & # 39; So now I think it's like a fair game. "

"The Billboard Woman of the Year won, and barstoolsports.com called me & # 39; butthole eyes & # 39;".