Pete Buttigieg: Who is he and where is he on key issues? The | USA news

A presidency of Pete Buttigieg would come with many firstfruits. The youngest president of the United States. The first openly gay. The first mayor to go almost directly from a town hall to the White House. And, surely, the first president to meet his future spouse in a dating application.

But first, it has to get there. They stand in their way with almost a dozen Democrats, many of them with more money, more name recognition, better numbers of polls and much more experience. And then there is President Donald Trump. It will be a long job.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, 38, certainly has enough ambition for the road ahead. And intelligence.

First years

Born as the only child of two university professors (his father emigrated to the U.S. from Malta) and raised in South Bend, Buttigieg was the best student in his high school class and went straight to Harvard upon graduation. After finishing at Harvard in 2004, he attended Oxford University with a Rhodes scholarship and came out with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics.

After a brief period as a consultant with McKinsey & Company and only a few months before launching his political career, Buttigieg entered a recruitment office and signed up for a six-year term in the US Navy Reserve. UU. It was during the middle of that period, in 2011, that he was elected first mayor of South Bend. Four years later, after a seven-month tour as an intelligence officer in Afghanistan, he left as a homosexual.

After losing a state candidacy for the Indiana state treasurer, Buttigieg was re-elected mayor in 2015 and began to attract the attention of national players when he ran for the presidency of the National Democratic Committee, but retired halfway. Two years later, in April 2019, the man with the last name tongue twister (pronounced boot-edge-edge) announced that he was running for president of the United States.

"They call me Mayor Pete," Buttigieg told a crowd inside the warehouse of a decaying car plant in his hometown when he officially announced. "I recognize the audacity to do this as a millennial mayor of the Midwest. More than a little bold, at 37, to seek the highest position on earth … But we live in a moment that forces each of us to act ".

Instead of fleeing his youth and inexperience, Buttigieg has accepted it, becoming a modest Midwesterner that brings a necessary "generational change,quot; to the political scene of the United States. In a field with four people in their 70s, five if Trump is included, is a message that has echoed in younger voters.

Buttigieg, a devout Christian, does not apologize progressively, but has focused more on the center than some of his Democratic rivals, especially on the fundamental issue of medical care. So far in the campaign, he has saved most of his anger for the current president, calling Trump the "least qualified candidate,quot; to run for office in 2020.

Pete Buttigieg, her mother Anne Montgomery and her husband Chasten, left, greeting supporters at a campaign rally (File: Charlie Neibergall / AP Photo)

Medicare for everyone who wants it

Buttigieg has dismissed the plans of his Democratic opponents for a radical reform of US medical care. UU. In a system run by the government and a single payer as excessively disruptive and expensive. Instead, it has promoted a plan that preserves private insurance but still allows people to "opt,quot; for a national single-payer system. "Medicare for all who want it,quot; is your term for it.

"We make sure everyone can pay for (public health insurance), but we don't demand that they take it. And in part I think that's the right policy, because I think people should be able to choose," Buttigieg said in a statement. . NPR interview in November 2019. "But it is also very important that it is a policy that has the support of most Americans … We have a time when we can do something so great and most Americans want be done. That's not true for some of the other ideas that exist, which would make it much harder to achieve them no matter how good they sound in the campaign season. "

Buttigieg says his plan would cost about $ 1.5 trillion dollars over 10 years and would be largely financed by reversing the tax cuts Trump approved in 2017. He has also said he supports the opening of the existing Medicare system to people in 50 to 64 years, and the creation of a fund that guarantees all workers up to 12 weeks of partially paid leave to care for sick newborns or relatives.

Foreign policy

Despite his lack of direct experience in foreign policy, Buttigieg has made foreign policy and the role of the United States on the world stage a key element of his campaign. He sees himself as part of a generation after September 11 forged by endless wars and has criticized Trump for carrying out a foreign policy through what he called tweets and tantrums.

Buttigieg has said he would "repeal and replace,quot; the 2001 Congress authorization that US presidents have since used to justify foreign military intervention. And although he opposed Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from Syria, he said the perennial presence of soldiers in the Middle East and Central Asia must come to an end.

Unlike some of his Democratic rivals, Buttigieg generally supports Israel, but has called for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue and has criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for "moving away from peace." He said he opposes the annexation of the occupied West Bank and told Jewish leaders in the United States that he would be willing to condition the United States army if Israel continues on that path.

"The world needs the United States," he said in a June 2019 speech describing his foreign policy. "But not just any United States. Not a United States that has been reduced to one more player, making its way through an amoral world scrum to gain a limited advantage. It has to be the United States at our best."

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a Get Out the Caucus event before the Iowa Caucuses in February (File: Gene J Puskar / AP Photo)

Climate change

In the same speech in 2019Buttigieg predicted that the world faces decades of "international climate-driven instability,quot; and called climate change the "security challenge of our era." He called on the United States to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and to engage again with the rest of the world and address the problem.

Two months later, in a more complete position paper on the subject, he said that leading the issue internationally should be one of the pillars of a multiple approach. The plan he proposed, although less expensive than that of some of his challengers, would set ambitious goals to reach zero emissions in the next 30 years and focus resources on disaster preparedness and infrastructure to mitigate the effects of climate change.

"Despite what we hear from this administration and too many Republicans in positions of responsibility, the weather disruption is here," he said in the June speech. "It is no longer a distant or theoretical issue, it is a clear and present threat."