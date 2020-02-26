Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City that Real Madrid will hit back in the second leg | Soccer news





Pep Guardiola planned the victory at the Bernabéu

Pep Guardiola was delighted with the 2-1 Champions League victory in the Manchester City Champions League at the Bernabéu, but warned that Zinedine Zidane will examine his tactics before the return and Real Madrid has a history of comebacks.

The Manchester City coach surprised both his team selection and his tactics, starting with Raheem Sterling and Sergio Agüero on the bench, while asking Gabriel Jesus to play on the left flank and Kevin De Bruyne as a false nine.

The bold approach was worth it, with Jesus and De Bruyne responding after Isco's first game to give City a one-way lead, but Guardiola believes his team still has work to do to reach the quarterfinals.

"I am happy for the victory, of course, but also for the performance," he said.

"We tried to play against this team with a pretty good personality. They started really well and for the first 10-15 minutes we couldn't take the ball. We couldn't do the sequences of 10-15 passes in a row. Then In these 15 minutes, we played very well.

Manchester City celebrates at Real Madrid

"When we played better, we conceded a goal that we should not concede at this level, but sometimes we do this kind of thing. When Madrid played better, we scored a goal and after that we found our rhythm and scored a second."

"Today we are happy, but it is not over yet. If there is a team in the world that can overcome everything, it is this club because of its experience, its history, but hopefully for our people we can do a good performance and overcome it."

"I am pretty sure that Zidane and his people are going to see what we have done and the second game will be different, we will have to be cautious and be attentive to what he is trying to do, adapt quickly and try to go there to win the game." .

The city's victory came on the day the Sports Arbitration Court received the club's appeal for its two-year ban on European football for breaking the FFP rules, but Guardiola insisted that his players did not have additional motivation. of that case.

"We couldn't control what happened outside the field, all we can do is in the field and they want to do it," he said. "The last seasons were outstanding, we competed very, very well. This competition is special. They want to do it and they do it for ourselves, for our fans."

"I want to be honest, it is not easy for our club to live that. But I am so sure that everything will work out. All we can do is help the team and play well and win games. Hopefully the board, the lawyers and the rest they can convince UEFA that we did good and not bad things. "

However, City suffered an injury blow, with Aymeric Laporte, who has recently returned from a long-term knee injury, forced in the second half.

"It's a shame because we dreamed of being with him until the end, but unfortunately we suffered a lot this season in this department with John (Stones) and Eric (Garcia)," Guardiola said. "With Nico (Otamendi) and Fernandinho we will go,quot;.