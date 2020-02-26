Pep Guardiola claimed when Manchester City beat Real Madrid | Soccer news





Pep Guardiola watches from the Bernabéu booth

Manchester City's initial line-up against Real Madrid on Wednesday night, which misses Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho, probably shouldn't have caused as much surprise as he did.

After all, if Pep Guardiola's recent history in the Champions League knockout stages has taught us something, it is to expect the unexpected.

But who could have foreseen Gabriel Jesus lining up as auxiliary left back at the Bernabéu? Who could have predicted Kevin De Bruyne playing as a fake nine? Even by Guardiola standards, this was something else.

And yet, although his innovative thinking has shown his ruin on this stage in previous years, which has led to accusations of thinking too much about his tactics in the great European games, this time he helped Manchester City secure a historic victory for 2-1 which puts them within reach of the quarterfinals.

He could have been perceived differently if Real Madrid had maintained his leadership, of course. But that goal is due more to individual lapses of concentration than to anything else. First, Nicolas Otamendi and Rodri combined to deliver possession in their own half. Then, Kyle Walker failed his authorization, allowing Vinicius Junior to configure Isco.

Until then, City had controlled the game.

The equalizer of Jesus, directed to his house from the cross of De Bruyne, would demonstrate his greatest contribution of the night. But before that, it was easy to see the thought behind Guardiola's decision to deploy it to the left.

Gabriel Jesus dropped into the left side position sometimes

His defensive diligence helped City close the overlapping races of Dani Caravajal. The right back, usually one of the most dangerous attack points in Madrid, did not create a single opportunity or complete a crossing all night.

Then, when City had possession, Jesus had the youthful energy to bombard and exploit the gaps created by De Bruyne, who was the most advanced player in City for most of the first half, and whose presence in the false role nine, with Bernardo Silva's support, baffled the hosts.

His movement caused confusion between Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Casemiro, and then, when Real Madrid advanced in the attack, he and Silva were well placed to step back and outnumber the hosts in the central midfield, closing spaces and securing the defensive form of the City. It was compact and difficult to decompose.

That compactness meant that, halfway, Real had only managed three shots, his least amount in the first half of a Champions League game since 2013. Ederson made a smart save by denying Karim Benzema. But for the most part, the hosts, four times winners of the Champions League in the last six years, were easily contained.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring the winning goal

City was close to scoring in that first period, with Jesus forcing an impressive Thibaut Courtois stop after clinging to De Bruyne's pass on the left channel, and then threatening again when Ramos almost deflected another low effort to his own net.

Then they continued on the same line after the break, and it is probably for that reason that Guardiola showed little discomfort when Madrid took the lead on the hour marker, instead of persuading its players and offering them encouragement from the sideline. I knew the game plan was working. He also knew that, in Sterling, he had a trump card in reserve.

The decision to leave Sterling on the bench was unexpected, but Guardiola felt he was not fit enough to play the full 90 minutes. Then, instead of throwing it from the beginning, he contained it, knowing that it could be more effective when the hosts began to tire in the final stages.

Gabriel Jesus competes for the ball with Dani Caravajal

This is exactly how it was demonstrated. There were 73 minutes on the clock when Sterling replaced Silva. Within five minutes of his presentation, he had helped create the city equalizer. Another five minutes after that, he had won the penalty of which De Bruyne hit the winner, his speed proved too much for the overwhelming Caravajal.

The result was particularly timely for the City given the imminent threat of the two-year European ban imposed by UEFA, and also provided a good vindication for Guardiola. Since winning the Champions League twice in his four years in charge of Barcelona, ​​his record in the competition has attracted considerable scrutiny.

So much, in fact, that he has threatened to eclipse his achievements at Bayern Munich and Manchester City. During his time in Bavaria, he never passed the semifinals. Since arriving in Manchester three years ago, he has not yet come this far.

Of course, much work remains to be done in this tie to ensure that the City's progress continues this year. However, this was an important step forward, not only because it makes the City the favorite of the last eight, but because Guardiola did it. his path. Expect more surprises in the second leg next month and beyond.

