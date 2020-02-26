Pep Guardiola and penalties: Blind spot for obsessive details? The | Soccer news





Sergio Agüero became the last Manchester City player to miss a penalty

The Manchester City season is now based on cup competitions and that means the margin of error is small. Therefore, the vision of Sergio Agüero crashing his penalty against Kasper Schmeichel's legs should be a concern. Goalkeeper Ederson is now seen as a viable solution, it is a source of fun but also indicative of City's problems from the penalty spot.

Four consecutive penalties have been lost now. Raheem Sterling even took twice against Wolves, but saw them both saved before finally scoring from the rebound. Gabriel Jesus had one out against Sheffield United. Ilkay Gundogan wasted his chance at Tottenham.

Clarity is needed but seems to be missing. After Hugo Lloris saved Gundogan's attempt, Pep Guardiola suggested that it was the players who decided on the kicker. But he himself had affirmed that he would be the one who would reflect on the situation after Jesus' previous fault. The Brazilian striker insisted that it was the manager who put the list on the board.

Responding to this last disappointment of the place, Guardiola was in a philosophical mood. "Maybe we will shoot a penalty when we need it to win something," he said.

It seems curious that Guardiola is so passive about an element of the game that is so important. After all, he is no stranger to the fact that penalties can be the detail that separates success and failure, particularly when the bets are higher.

"In the qualifying stages, it is very important because such details make the difference most of the time," he said on the eve of the Champions League game against Real Madrid.

How could I not be aware of that? The penalties have cost him dearly in the competition over the years. Just last season, Agüero's inability to become the first leg of the quarterfinals against Tottenham robbed City of a beautiful goal as a visitor. It turned out to be the difference.

Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the semifinal of the 2012 Champions League

In 2012, Lionel Messi hit the bar with his kick in a semifinal of the Champions League for Barcelona de Guardiola against Chelsea. In doing so, he wasted the opportunity to put Barcelona ahead of 10 men in the second half of the second leg at the Camp Nou.

In the last season of Guardiola at Bayern Munich, it was Thomas Muller who lost the opportunity to overtake his team in the second leg of his semifinal against Atlético de Madrid. Once again, the Guardiola team was hit. Once again, the glory of the Champions League was denied.

"When you play like this you have to be very proud," he said. "I do not regret,quot;.

Obsession for details

But why do man's final details seem reluctant to devote himself to this particular detail of the game?

He is someone who once locked himself with a file to discover how to beat Cologne. The man who missed his daughter's concert because he lost track of time while studying videos of Getafe.

Guardiola has a plan for the first corner of the game. A plan for the first free throw of the game. He sees football as chess, even discussing the issue with Garry Kasparov. There is a counter movement for each movement of the opponent. Three team talks for each game.

He has worked extensively with Raheem Sterling in the shape of his body. He realized when Rafinha needed to adjust his starting position in just two meters. It is even known that he straightens the dictaphones in front of him before a press conference begins.

"He is absolutely obsessed with details and doesn't let faith decide anything," said German coach Kenan Kocak after a study visit to the Manchester City training camp.

With the possible exception of a detail. Are penalties your blind spot?

Maybe this is where faith dictates.

Guardiola's faith in the church of Johan Cruyff.

Influence of Cruyff

Ben Lyttleton, author of Twelve Yards and penalty consultant, sees signs that Cruyff has shaped the opinion of the Manchester City coach about penalties.

"Anyone who works in football is a product of their environment, especially in their formative years, and Pep Guardiola has not hidden the influence that Johan Cruyff has had on his philosophy," says Lyttleton Sky sports.

"The concern for Manchester City fans is that this seems to extend to their attitude towards penalties. Cruyff believed they were not a trainable skill, which in turn led to decades of trauma by penalties for the Dutch national team."

Cruyff is seen by some as an expert on penalties for one reason and only one reason. He is the scorer of one of the & # 39; penalties & # 39; most famous football: the moment in 1982 when he hit the ball to Ajax teammate Jesper Olsen before stroking the return pass.

This was Cruyff's opinion about the criminal, subverting the genre long before the unfortunate pastiche of Thierry Henry and Robert Pires ruined the idea for a generation.

But I was far from being an expert on penalties. This was the only one he took for Ajax. It would be more accurate to say that Cruyff had contempt for grief.

Guardiola has been strongly influenced by his mentor Johan Cruyff

Theories about why Cruyff felt this way vary. Some say that he was simply not very good with them and this dictated his reasoning. Despite all his talents, he didn't have the most powerful of shots. Others say the penalty was too reductive for a man of his talent.

This plays with the mythology surrounding Cruyff. Why would a man whose game was all about angles find beauty in something as rudimentary as this? A stationary ball sat in place. Waiting for the referee's whistle.

His words on the subject have fueled the notion that he considered the entire company to be below him.

"Honestly, you can't prepare yourself, taking penalties in training is useless," he once said. "Penalization is a unique skill outside football."

As with so many statements by the soccer player-philosopher of the game, his word is Gospel and has had a profound impact on Dutch thinking about penalties.

Naturally, colleagues like Wim van Hanegem have argued this same point vociferously. More recently, Bert van Marwijk did not believe in the practice of penalties despite the fact that his Dutch team was minutes away from shooting a shootout for the World Cup in 2010.

The national team's record in shootings is miserable. The Dutch split three consecutive European championships in this way. Each time, they regretted their fate. No wonder there are those who have challenged Cruyff's orthodoxy on the subject.

1992 European Championship vs Denmark – LOST

1996 European Championship vs France – LOST

1998 World Cup vs Brazil – LOST

European Championship 2000 vs Italy – LOST

European Championship 2004 vs Sweden – WON

2014 World Cup vs Costa Rica – WON

2014 World Cup vs Argentina – LOST

"Maybe it's time to disconnect when Cruyff talks about sanctions," Auke Kok suggested. He was not only Cruyff's biographer but he was writing those words in the Dutch magazine Johan at the time.

"Not because it is terrible that he seldom took them," he added, "but because, although the truth is little like what he says, everyone accepts it blindly."

The magnitude of Cruyff's influence can be demonstrated by the fact when Gyuri Vergouw wrote a book called From Strafschop – The Penalization: when detailing his country's problems with penalties, many Dutch players ridiculed him even when a section of the public praised his insight.

Vergouw was compared to Galileo, the astronomer who was persecuted for telling the world that the earth revolves around the sun.

Opposing Cruyff has a cost.

Change of focus?

Guardiola, of course, remains a disciple. "He has had the greatest influence on football of all in the world," he once said about his former coach in Barcelona, ​​the man he would meet every year for dinner at the famous El Bulli restaurant in Catalonia.

But he is not Judas Iscariot if his opinion deviates from his mentor in this matter. For the man details, this is a detail that matters. It is out of place to see it differently.

"Coaches and clubs that choose to work with a penalty consultant are those who believe penalties are a trainable skill that can be improved," says Lyttleton. "I think I believe it, but I understand and respect that not everyone has the same opinion.

"The concern for Manchester City is that Guardiola has been burned by major penalties in previous Champions League penalties. Bets are now so high at this stage of the Champions League, Manchester City fans must be praying that there is an established strategy in case any of their Champions League draws go to a criminal shooting. "

Guardiola does not need to leave this to prayers.

But if he does not act to address it now, he will surely never do so.