Parise: "the games were difficult to play,quot; while the wild trade spoke – Up News Info

During the past week, Zach Parise carried some extra weight with him around the ice: the Minnesota Wild were actively talking about changing it.

Now that the deadline has passed, relieving Parise's stress and ensuring that he will complete an eighth season in his home state of Minnesota, the outstanding left wing may focus better on trying to help Wild return to the playoffs. Beyond that, however, his future with the organization has obviously become uncertain.

“Those games were difficult to play. You just do not know. Once it's presented to you, you're thinking in your mind: "Am I leaving tomorrow? What's going on here?" Parise said Tuesday, before the Wild received the Columbus Blue Jackets. "Now that is over, we can worry about here and win and get into that place of wild card."

%MINIFYHTML890e39c4d4bcb8734622a63e1df3448811% %MINIFYHTML890e39c4d4bcb8734622a63e1df3448812%

Wild General Manager Bill Guerin, who is in his first year leading the team, took the rare tactic of publicly recognizing Monday after the deadline that discussed an agreement involving Parise.

Guerin did not identify the corresponding team, which The Athletic reported were the New York islanders. Its general manager, Lou Lamoriello, refused to divulge details to journalists. "I don't know what the definition of closure is. You always think there is something that could happen, but until it materialized you weren't close," said Lamoriello, who wrote Parise in 2003 when he was general manager of the New Jersey Devils.

The problem with a possible agreement involving Parise is that it has a non-movement clause in its contract, which requires it to approve any exchange. Therefore, more transparency is needed from the main office regarding such discussions. Guerin approached him a week ago while the team was on the road, Parise said, with the possibility. Parise refused to confirm if he told Guerin that he would renounce the non-movement clause, but if he had indicated disinterest, the talks would surely be over at that time.

That is probably the reason why Parise chose her words carefully while answering reporters' questions on Tuesday, realizing that recognizing her willingness to leave could make her stay uncomfortable for as long as she is with The Wild.

"I don't know how close he was. Not really," Parise said. "I like it here. I always have it. My goals here have not changed: it is to help this team. I am not disappointed in any way for being here. I really enjoy playing here."

When Parise and his lifelong friend, defender Ryan Suter, signed identical contracts for 13 years and $ 98 million simultaneously with The Wild on July 4, 2012, the profile and expectations of this franchise with medium frequency increased instantly .

The additions aroused fervor again in a base of already fervent fans and laid the groundwork for a sales streak that reached 230 consecutive games, until it ended on October 20 for the second home game this season. The Wild reached the playoffs in each of the first six seasons with the Parise-Suter duo, but that race also ended in 2019. They are also below the limit this year, in 11th place in the Western Conference and five points behind a place. Since Parise and Suter arrived, the Wilds have only won a series of playoffs twice and never advanced beyond the semifinals of the conference.

Parise again has the most goals for Minnesota (21) this season, the fifth time in eight that led the Wild in scoring. He was also a goal from the team leader in his second season (2013-14). However, that has been part of the problem. Parise has long been a professional scorer, excellent in rebounds and redirects, while he is always willing to break into traffic against bigger defenders, but he is not the type of player who can take over a game or constantly create opportunities for others. The salary cap space occupied by Parise and Suter has finally made it more difficult to build a contestant around him.

Parise, 35, while skating towards the end of his fifteenth season in the NHL, has not been shy in expressing his greatest urgency to win a Stanley Cup. The fact that The Wild did not exchange it this week does not mean that Guerin would not take another chance in the summer.

"There are certain movements that only require more time and a little more detail," Guerin said, speaking in general about the process of sowing seeds that can initiate discussions of the week limit. “Sometimes you want to spend a season with a player and visit her again. You are not unhappy with him, but you can see the possible return you can get, so visit him again. As I said, we will drive it at the end of the season. "

As for any disappointment in not completing the deal?

"No way. In fact, I'm a little excited to see what this group can do," Guerin said. "I have said all the time that they are getting a chance, a longer belt."

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)