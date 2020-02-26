Home Entertainment Parents write painfully honest obituary for the murdered son of a &...

Parents write painfully honest obituary for the murdered son of a & # 39; drug dealer & # 39 ;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

10 days ago, Robert Wells III, 22, was shot dead in New Orleans while sitting in his car. Police suspected that Robert may have been involved in a drug business that went wrong.

They currently have no suspects in their murder.

Robert was buried on Friday, and the local newspaper published an obituary for Robert, written by his parents.

The parents discussed painfully and honestly how Robert lived "on the streets,quot; and this led to his death.

May Robert rest in peace and his parents receive healing.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©