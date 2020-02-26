Parents write painfully honest obituary for the murdered son of a & # 39; drug dealer & # 39 ;!

10 days ago, Robert Wells III, 22, was shot dead in New Orleans while sitting in his car. Police suspected that Robert may have been involved in a drug business that went wrong.

They currently have no suspects in their murder.

Robert was buried on Friday, and the local newspaper published an obituary for Robert, written by his parents.

The parents discussed painfully and honestly how Robert lived "on the streets,quot; and this led to his death.

May Robert rest in peace and his parents receive healing.

Here is his obituary, in its entirety:

Robert Wells III (1997 – 2020) Robert Wells, III was born in St. Bernard Parish on October 9, 1997, son of Robert Wells, Jr. and Deborah Wells. He spent the years after Hurricane Katrina in the area of ​​St. Charles Parish until his murder on Sunday, February 16, 2020. As loving parents, we were not prepared for the premature and tragic death of our little son. It was wonderful, fun, intelligent, talented and compassionate young until the false desires of quick money and instant gratification drove him away from the moral and ethics that instilled him from an early age. Tough Love did not deter his mentality from being involved in the streets. We always hope that one day his parents' love and commitment to him will prevail and that he will abandon that life. It did not. His life ended almost instantly at age 22, only in a car under a barrage of gunfire. All the quick money, the cars and the "things,quot; that were apparently important to him, meant nothing at his crossing. We hope and pray that Robert has never granted this kind of pointless violence to someone else's son, and if this obituary can offer the opportunity for another young man to realize that the streets offer nothing but pain, pain and, in Ultimately, death, Robert's life will not have been in vain. His aching soul is now freed from all worldly desires. Dear God, take our son, the most precious gift you could give us at his birth, once again as your heavenly son. Lord, keep it in your loving arms for eternity and forgive us. Robert was killed by his grandparents Robert and Bertha Wells, Sr. and George H. Dupard, Sr., Ingeborg Thurston (Richard). He leaves behind a brother, Antonio, Hailey girlfriend, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and loving cousins. There will be no service for Robert. Instead, we kindly ask you to make a small donation on your behalf to any youth program at risk. Until we meet again, Son, you will always be in our hearts.

Published in The Times-Picayune on February 23, 2020