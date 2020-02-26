Panties 0-1 Rangers

%MINIFYHTMLea164b7c9fa3db6b80ef7dc401d20da911% %MINIFYHTMLea164b7c9fa3db6b80ef7dc401d20da912%

The Rangers reserved their place in the last 16 of the Europa League after an excellent 1-0 victory against Braga in Portugal, completing a 4-2 victory altogether.

The Scottish Premier League club had not won any of its 15 previous European away matches, but Ryan Kent's second half strike (61) said they finished that wait in style in northern Portugal.

The rangers arrived at the Municipal Stadium of Braga protecting a slender 3-2 advantage from the first leg, and were denied the lead at night at the time of detention of the first half when Matheus Magalhaes saved the penalty of Ianis Hagi.

But Hagi atoned for his fault to prepare Kent for a compound final after violating Braga's high line when the Rangers reserved their spot in Friday's draw for the last 16.

Whats Next?

The Rangers return to domestic action over the weekend, visiting Hearts in the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup on Saturday; The start is at 5:30 p.m.

The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League takes place on Friday, February 28 in Nyon, with the procedures scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. UK time. You can follow him on Sky sports news and with our live blog in the Sky sports Website and application.