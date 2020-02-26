Panasonic and Tesla will eliminate solar panel society

TOKYO – Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic declined to comment on Wednesday reports that it plans to end its partnership with Tesla to produce solar panels at a factory in New York State.

The Japanese commercial newspaper Nikkei and other media reported, citing unidentified sources, that Panasonic is preparing to withdraw from the solar cell association, although it would continue to manufacture batteries for Tesla's electric vehicles.

The company declined to comment and Tesla did not immediately respond to inquiries requesting comments.

The agreement of the two companies to work on solar energy was announced in 2016. They had to collaborate in the production of photovoltaic cells and modules at the Panasonic facilities in Buffalo, New York. The modules are groups of battery cells linked together.

The company, called Gigafactory 2, began manufacturing cells for Tesla's sunroof in 2017. Nikkei said Tesla is using Chinese-made solar panels, while Panasonic sells those produced in New York to homebuilders and other customers.

Panasonic is a major manufacturer of household appliances, such as washing machines and refrigerators, but its operations include services and products for companies.

Tesla, based in Palo Alto, California, leads the world in electric vehicle sales. The Nikkei report said Tesla could announce a new use for the factory in Buffalo in April, as it needs to keep the factory running due to the local subsidies it received to build the plant.

The competition of the cheapest Chinese manufacture of solar components has posed a problem for Panasonic, as it strives to reposition itself for future growth.