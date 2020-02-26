Overconfidence in Tesla autopilot contributed to the fall of the Model X 2018, announces the safety board – BGR

%MINIFYHTML74a3c121a4cecb9d06b1c6ea6d9de9f411% %MINIFYHTML74a3c121a4cecb9d06b1c6ea6d9de9f412%

Robert Sumwalt, president of the National Transportation Safety Board, had a few words to share on Tuesday about the driver assistance function of the autopilot that the electric car manufacturer Tesla promotes as a key offer associated with its cars. Cars like the Model X that was traveling on autopilot at about 70 mph in 2018 when it crashed into a safety barrier and killed 38-year-old Apple software engineer Walter Huang in 2018 in a fire accident.

At the end of a three-hour hearing on Tuesday, the security board issued its findings following the accident, for which Sumwalt offered a context through its criticism of Tesla's Autopilot mode. Unfortunately, researchers said Tuesday that the driver was playing a video game on his smartphone when his car crashed tragically, something he absolutely cannot do when traveling in a car with partial automation, Sumwalt emphasized.

"If you own a car with partial automation, you don't own an autonomous car," he said. "So don't pretend that you do. This means that when you drive in the supposed autonomous driving mode, you can't sleep. You can't read a book. You can't watch a movie or a TV show. You can't send text messages. And you can't play video games. " This, unfortunately, is exactly what the investigators found that the driver was doing in this accident: an accident, by the way, which they added was similar in some respects to other Tesla accidents that the safety board is investigating.

This particular crash attracted a high level of scrutiny prior to Tuesday's hearing due to the fact that the Model X controller had activated the autopilot function, which led many to ask about the utility and safety of the function. In addition, according to an earlier report by the NTSB, the Model X involved in the accident had diverted to the road divider on a handful of previous occasions.

Sumwalt blamed a perfect storm of factors that contributed to this particular crash, including excessive driver confidence in Tesla's Autopilot mode, as well as the fact that he was distracted while playing a game. In addition, they discovered that the "crash attenuator,quot; in front of the barrier in which the driver crashed was damaged and had not yet been repaired by the California State Department of Transportation, something that, if done, would probably have meant Driver survived the accident.

"In this crash, we saw an excessive dependence on technology, we saw distraction, we saw a lack of policy that prohibits the use of the cell phone while driving, and we saw infrastructure failures, which, when combined, led to this tragic loss "Sumwalt said at the end of Tuesday’s hearing (through The edge) “We urge Tesla to continue working to improve its autopilot technology and for NHTSA to fulfill its supervisory responsibility to ensure that corrective action is taken when necessary. It's time to stop allowing drivers in any partially automated vehicle to pretend they have cars without a driver. "

Image source: David Zalubowski / AP / Shutterstock