Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King play I've never had Ashley Graham

I have never seen Oprah Winfrey Y Gayle king play "I've never done it,quot;, until today!
The best friends played the game with Ashley Graham for an episode of The chronicles of OG released on wednesday
For those who are not familiar with the game, this is how it works: each player raised five fingers. Graham then asked the duo a series of questions about whether they had ever done anything. If they had, they had to lower a finger. If they had not done so, they kept their fingers up. The person with the most fingers at the end "won,quot; the game. The loser had to have a drink of apple cider vinegar or hot sauce.
The model also asked some juicy questions, even if the CBS this morning The presenter and the queen of the talk show had interviewed someone they didn't like.
"You better lower that finger," King told Winfrey.
He also asked if he had ever had an overnight adventure.
"It's better that we both point to that," King said with a smile as they both remembered the experiences of the early 1980s.
But that is not all. Graham also wanted to know if any of the celebrities had ever "sexed,quot; anyone. However, both replied: "Definitely not."
At the end of the first round, Winfrey had lowered the most fingers, making King the winner, and took a drink of cider.
During the next round, Graham asked the ladies if they had ever given a fake phone number or had submerged. Winfrey said he had not done so regarding the latter.
"Aren't you in your own pool at home?" Graham asked.
"No, and I have three," Winfrey replied. "No, no no. I've never bathed skinny."
In the end, Winfrey won the second round. Although, the spectators could not see King take a drink of hot sauce or vinegar.
Watch the video to see the best friends play the game.
