Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King play I've never had Ashley Graham

I have never seen Oprah Winfrey Y Gayle king play "I've never done it,quot;, until today!

The best friends played the game with Ashley Graham for an episode of The chronicles of OG released on wednesday

For those who are not familiar with the game, this is how it works: each player raised five fingers. Graham then asked the duo a series of questions about whether they had ever done anything. If they had, they had to lower a finger. If they had not done so, they kept their fingers up. The person with the most fingers at the end "won,quot; the game. The loser had to have a drink of apple cider vinegar or hot sauce.

The model also asked some juicy questions, even if the CBS this morning The presenter and the queen of the talk show had interviewed someone they didn't like.

"You better lower that finger," King told Winfrey.

He also asked if he had ever had an overnight adventure.

"It's better that we both point to that," King said with a smile as they both remembered the experiences of the early 1980s.