Ons Jabeur: tennis pioneer in Tunisia | Tunisia

Doha, Qatar – The best tennis player in Tunisia, Ons Jabeur, is having a revolutionary year on the court and is hungry for more success.

The 25-year-old Tunisian made history last month, becoming the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLeeace6db1ac3aa939f11597f6c03968411% %MINIFYHTMLeeace6db1ac3aa939f11597f6c03968412%

Her deep career at the Australian Open in Melbourne, where she beat former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, catapulted Jabeur to the top 50, the highest ranking for an Arab player in the history of women's tennis.

Jabeur, a steely eyed competitor with a versatile game, hopes that her recent performance will raise the profile of the sport in a football-loving nation and pave the way for girls.

Al Jazeera spoke with the current world number 44 outside the Qatar Total Open in Doha about his trip, being a role model for other Arab women and their future goals.

Al Jazeera: You have reached the top 50 earlier this month, you are the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals of Grand Slam. How do you get your success in Tunisia?

Ons Jabeur: It was crazy, actually, coming back from Australia. It was really official with flowers and many children, which I really enjoyed. I can see people who are more interested in me, in tennis in general, which makes me happy. And I hope that not only me, but many players can get the support they deserve from our country and make tennis more famous.

Al Jazeera: Tunisia is not necessarily known for having a great tennis history. So how did you get into the sport?

Jabeur: We have many courts, especially in hotels. So, I started playing because my mother used to go there and she loved tennis and her love for tennis also made me love tennis, which is amazing. Thank you for introducing me to this amazing sport.

My coaches at first told me that I had something different from other girls. But I think I had a dream. I dreamed of being a good player.

Jabeur is the first and only Tunisian player to reach the final of the WTA tournament (Saba Aziz / Al Jazeera)

Al Jazeera: You trained most of your youth in Tunisia. At the Australian Open, you said you are a 100% Tunisian product. Did you have any idols while growing up?

Jabeur: I loved watching Andy Roddick (former world number one) play. He tried to inspire me with his serve, his character on the court. I also saw some other girls: Justine Henin, Kim Clijsters and Serena (Williams). Now it's amazing because I see them all the time and I could really compete against them, so that was my inspiration. But I think my family supported me a lot and gave me a lot of hope to become one of the good players.

Al Jazeera: Let's talk about your team. Were your parents in your box last night (first round on Sunday)?

Jabeur: Yes, they were, for the first time.

Al Jazeera: Are they not a regular feature in tournaments?

Jabeur: No, they get very stressed and I think they want to be behind the television or follow the live score (laughs). That is easier for them.

In addition, there is my physical trainer, my husband Karim, my Tunisian trainer, Issam (Jellali). I am happy with a 100 percent Arab team and, hopefully, we can achieve many good things.

Al Jazeera: You come from a Muslim country that is quite conservative in terms of culture and dress code. Did you have any challenge or barrier to continue your career as a Muslim athlete?

Jabeur: Not really. I had no problem. Yes, some people will probably comment on my outfit, but I ignore it, because many people sometimes attack. I try not to look at the negative side of it.

Actually, we are very open minded in Tunisia and we support women to reach the sport or any other level, so I am very proud. And I think it's a minority of people who make it uncomfortable for me or for any other player.

Tunisian tennis fans in Doha support Jabeur in the Qatar 2020 Total Open (Saba Aziz / Al Jazeera)

Al Jazeera: In the early 2000s, there was a time when Morocco had three main players on the men's tour at the same time: Younes el-Aynaoui, Hicham Arazi and Karim Alami, and then also had Selima Sfar leaving Tunisia before. you. But historically, over the years, we have not seen many great Arab names from the North African region playing on the professional circuit, at the Grand Slam level. Why do you think that is the case?

Jabeur: I think there is a lack of experience and not being in the professional world. I made many mistakes but I had to win it the hard way. I have learned with experience what suits me as a player. I think maybe in the future I could help some Tunisians who want to be at the highest level, share my experience and really give good advice.

Al Jazeera: Do you feel that, as the best Arab and Muslim player, you have the responsibility of being a role model not only for Tunisians but also for other Arab and Muslim girls around the world?

Jabeur: Of course. I feel I have to set a good example. I am trying to play well and also behave on the court is very important to give a good image to any woman or other tennis player from the Arab world or Africa.

Nothing is impossible and I believe that if someone believes in their dream, they could achieve it and should work hard to achieve it.

Al Jazeera: Looking to the future, what are your goals? What else would you like to achieve?

Jabeur: I want to be in the top 20 this year. I always say that I want to be number one and win a Grand Slam. I think it's possible. I just have to put some things in order with a lot of work and trust myself and my ability to play well.

This interview was edited for clarity and brevity.