Ongoing investigation into Brea shooting involving an officer – Up News Info Los Angeles

BREA (CBSLA) – The authorities are investigating a shooting that involved an officer in Brea.

Brea police responded to the scene of E. Carbon Canyon Road near Santa Fe Road at approximately 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, when the shooting happened.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is taking over the investigation.

No officer was reported injured in the incident. The suspect's condition was not immediately available.

This story is unfolding.