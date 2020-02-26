Once bulletproof, technological actions are now among the biggest losers in the market – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML809906af8d4824d2bbe72a12a07cf68611% %MINIFYHTML809906af8d4824d2bbe72a12a07cf68612%

Technological actions, a key driver of the rise of the stock market to the records in recent months, are now among the leaders of the Wall Street crash in the face of growing concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus.

The S,amp;P 500 information technology sector has fallen 9.3% since Thursday's close, surpassing a 7.3% drop for the broader index. Only energy has had a worse performance, reflecting a sharp drop in oil prices for fear that the coronavirus will slow down global economic activity.

Investors invested billions in large technology stocks and other momentum bets last year, as a moderate Federal Reserve stoked the risk appetite and fueled a rebound of more than 30% in the S,amp;P 500. Some high-tech stocks and momentum remained on the rise, bringing records to the markets even as concerns about the spread of the virus in China in recent weeks grew.

Now, an increase in coronavirus cases outside of China has made some investors more willing to separate themselves from riskier assets in favor of traditional paradises such as gold and US Treasury bonds. UU., Which have skyrocketed in recent days.

"Everyone got a lot of technological actions up to par. It was one of the most reckless purchases I've seen in my life," said Christopher Stanton, investment director at Sunrise Capital Partners.

Stanton raised Amazon shares and other big technology names on the rise last year. It now has derivatives that will increase if the Nasdaq Composite index, which is a heavy technology, continues to decline.

Until Friday, the information technology sector of the S,amp;P 500 represented almost 55% of the overall overall performance of the S,amp;P 500 in 2020, although the sector was only 24.3% of the market value of the benchmark, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S,amp;P Dow Jones Indices.

Only four companies, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, accounted for 46.4% of the total 2020 performance as of Friday, Silverblatt said.

This magnitude of concentration in a small universe of names caused some investors to worry that they had overloaded and vulnerable to a sudden reversal of risk appetite. The valuation of the technology sector recently stood at its highest multiple of price to earnings since 2004, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

And while technological actions have tended to overcome the good times, they can also fall more than markets in general when the appetite for risk is exhausted. When the S,amp;P 500 fell almost 20% from its peak at the end of 2018, the technology sector suffered a sharp drop of 23% during that period.

"So far, this market has been remarkably free of any critical thinking," said Hans Olsen, investment director of the Fiduciary Trust Company. "This has given investors a perfect reason to examine what they are paying and what they expect."

