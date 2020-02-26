Olly Murs takes off her underwear to show off weight loss

Instagram

"Not bad for 35 years," writes the singer of "Troublemaker" about his body transformation in his publication on social networks that presents a comparison photo side by side now and in January.

Up News Info –

Olly Murs He has delighted fans by taking off his underwear to show off his impressive body transformation.

The 35-year-old singer, who made public his relationship with bodybuilding champion Amelia Tank during the New Year, shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself and himself in January (20) on his Instagram page on Tuesday February 25 .

%MINIFYHTMLe5975434fb00fb032ed7264af7ddf0b711% %MINIFYHTMLe5975434fb00fb032ed7264af7ddf0b712%

Along with the couple of photos, The Voice UK judge Olly wrote: "Not bad for 35 years! My ambition to be a & # 39; butler in profit & # 39; is coming true. The photo of the left was on January 2! f ** k I look massive. "

Adding that the extra weight was making him "grumpy", fatigued and negatively affecting his sleep, Olly concluded: "I made some adjustments and I'm really excited now that I'm going to buy a McDonald's."

<br />

Among those who commented on the photos was Alexandra Burke, who used a series of palms emojis to express his admiration for his transformation.