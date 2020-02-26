Odell Beckham Jr.'s girlfriend, Lauren Wood, compares him to the gorilla

Instagram

People become sensitive by having the impression that the Instagram model compares the physical appearance of the wide receiver with that of the giant ape, while referring to the confused expression of the gorilla.

Lauren Wood has trolled her boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr. in one of his new Instagram updates, as he has been sharing glimpses of his vacation in Africa. When posting a video of a gorilla family, he jokingly compared it to the wild animal.

In the Instagram Story post, Lauren captured a large gorilla that was surrounded by the little ones. She was heard talking about how cute baby gorillas were before focusing her camera on the big gorilla, who seemed unheard of while sitting in the bushes. "This is what Odell looks like when he wakes up," he said in the video.

While she seemed to play the joke in a fun way, some people got too serious and were offended. They quickly concluded that Lauren was comparing Odell's physical appearance with that of the giant monkey due to his race.

"A white girl who compares a black man with a gorilla … in 2020 … in the month of black history smh," said one person. Another commented: "Even if they are together, it was not a good joke …" Another Instagram user wrote: "Damn it, don't you know it is offensive to compare … nvm" while another person intervened? , "This is what happens when you all enter into relationships with white women who are racially insensitive … things you are not supposed to say escape from time to time."

A confused user asked: "What he means is how he looks when he wakes up in the morning." Trying to explain what Lauren meant by her joke, someone said, "The funny thing is that I was probably talking about how he looks confused and half awake. I know I look like this."

"I was kidding. There is no need to make a big deal about it," another responded to criticism. Meanwhile, someone else agreed with Lauren and joked: "It seems discreet, though he does."

Some other people still criticize Odell for dating a non-black woman. "Wow, they love to get you a white ugggg gugl! I'm so sick of these soccer players," said one about the couple. "Black Downlow men love some white girls," said another.

While Odell and Lauren have not spoken out to defend their relationship, a fan showed his support for the couple and wrote: "I really love them together. What beauties."

Odell and Lauren have stayed at the luxurious One & Only Gorilla & # 39; s Nest hotel in Rwanda. The complex is described as: "Quilted in the foothills of the impressive mountain range of the Virunga volcano along the northwest border of the beautiful Rwanda, One & Only Gorilla & # 39; s Nest is the closest complex to the Volcanoes National Park and the luxury refuge of the region. " Hotel suites can cost more than $ 5,000 per night.

The couple spent their time cycling through the city to see local sites and meet the locals and take a safari trip. Sharing her enthusiasm for her vacation, Lauren wrote in one of her Instagram posts: "Today is going to be a really special day! Stay tuned!"