Oakland's wife, Katrina Thrash, arrested in a wallet of elders and theft of wallets – Up News Info San Francisco

PARK MENLO (Up News Info SF) – An Oakland woman with a history of robbery charges was arrested Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into theft of wallets and purses of elderly victims in the Bay Area.

Menlo Park police said Katrina Thrash, 27, was arrested in Dublin on Wednesday for alleged robberies of customers at Menlo Park supermarkets.

Police say Thrash targeted unsuspecting older customers to steal their wallets or purses while shopping. Thrash used the victims' stolen credit cards to buy gift cards, electronic products and designer clothes and accessories at various retail stores, according to police. Thrash also sold fraudulently obtained gift cards for cash, police said.

Thrash is also believed to be the main suspect in several similar robberies in Santa Clara, Alameda and San Mateo counties.

Last May, Thrash and an accomplice were arrested in Turlock for allegedly stealing a 74-year-old woman's wallet and then hitting her with a car during the getaway. The victim and a spectator suffered only minor injuries.

At that time, Thrash had pending arrest warrants from five other agencies for similar robberies.

Thrash was registered Wednesday in the San Mateo County jail on multiple charges, including the theft of an elder, identity theft, theft, conspiracy and commission of a felony while on bail.