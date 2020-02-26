Novak Djokovic until the quarterfinals at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships | Tennis news

Novak Djokovic is competing for his fifth title in Dubai, and the first since 2013
Novak Djokovic improved his imperious 15-0 record this year after a 6-3 6-1 victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber in 59 minutes at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
The world number 1 reached the quarterfinals for the eleventh time in so many appearances in Dubai, where you will find Karen Khachanov.
Djokovic has not yet lost a match in 2020 after leading Serbia to victory in the inaugural event of the ATP Cup team in Australia, followed by his eighth crown in Melbourne.
The 32-year-old is chasing his fifth title in Dubai and the first since 2013, but now he must face Khachanov after the Russian sent Dennis Novak 6-3 6-4.
Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas He fought to beat Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 to reach the next round.
The Greek star will meet Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany for a place in the semifinals on Thursday.
