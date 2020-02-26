Norman Reedus marks Danai Gurira's departure from & # 39; The Walking Dead & # 39; with fireworks

%MINIFYHTMLe2c10870738e829cc059a7e9328c9a5811% %MINIFYHTMLe2c10870738e829cc059a7e9328c9a5812%

AMC / Jackson Lee Davis

Remembering how her co-stars made her last day on the set memorable, the actress who plays Michonne in the horror series says "it was such a free flow of love."

Norman Reedus gave his "The Walking Dead"co-star Danai Gurira A farewell to remember organizing a fireworks display for your last day on set.

The actress left the show last year (2019) on United States Independence Day, and reveals that her co-stars made every effort to mark her departure.

"They did a lot of great things for me, which I didn't expect," he tells Entertainment Weekly. "Norman (Reedus) organized this great fireworks show, which was really beautiful, and there was a really cool cake that was basically Michonne's sword (her character) …"

The "Black Panther"The star adds that while the day was emotional, I was excited by the outpouring of love she received.

She adds: "Of course, there was a lot of pain and saying goodbye and tears, but it was such a free flow of love and that's what hits me the most."