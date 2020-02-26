No, Elisabeth Moss was not invited to Jennifer Aniston's birthday party

Same, Elisabeth Moss. Same.

%MINIFYHTMLc3383ecc76a2dd43fb815d5b874a2e7411% %MINIFYHTMLc3383ecc76a2dd43fb815d5b874a2e7412%

On Tuesday, The maid's tale The actress remembered the sweet moment she shared with Jennifer Aniston at the SAG 2020 Awards in January during his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live. While recalling the friendly hug, Elisabeth joked that she was now one of her friends and relived the moment when the media thought she attended Jen's star-filled 50th birthday party last year.

"I never met her," he told the host Jimmy Kimmel. "I literally never met her officially. And we were staying, well, I was in this hotel and my brother was leaving me … and I entered the hotel and there were all these paparazzi, so I thought, & # 39; Who is it? Here? & # 39; And I asked and they said it was Jennifer Aniston's birthday party. "

"And then, the next day, I had all these interviews and they asked me, like," Oh, my God. Did you spend an amazing time at Jen's party? Oh, my God. Did you go to the birthday party? from Jen? & # 39; ". Elisabeth continued. "And I decided that I just wanted to go with that. I wanted to say,‘ Yes, I did. We're really close. "