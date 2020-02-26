No, Elisabeth Moss was not invited to Jennifer Aniston's birthday party

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic, Leon Bennett / Getty Images
Same, Elisabeth Moss. Same.
On Tuesday, The maid's tale The actress remembered the sweet moment she shared with Jennifer Aniston at the SAG 2020 Awards in January during his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live. While recalling the friendly hug, Elisabeth joked that she was now one of her friends and relived the moment when the media thought she attended Jen's star-filled 50th birthday party last year.
"I never met her," he told the host Jimmy Kimmel. "I literally never met her officially. And we were staying, well, I was in this hotel and my brother was leaving me … and I entered the hotel and there were all these paparazzi, so I thought, & # 39; Who is it? Here? & # 39; And I asked and they said it was Jennifer Aniston's birthday party. "
"And then, the next day, I had all these interviews and they asked me, like," Oh, my God. Did you spend an amazing time at Jen's party? Oh, my God. Did you go to the birthday party? from Jen? & # 39; ". Elisabeth continued. "And I decided that I just wanted to go with that. I wanted to say,‘ Yes, I did. We're really close. "
She added: "Like me, Jen and Courteney Cox, You know? & # 39; No, because we've never met and I thought, "She's going to think I'm a weirdo."
Still on the subject of his false friendship with The morning show star, Elisabeth compared her interaction with the red carpet with the viral moment in which Jen met Brad Pitt at the awards ceremony: "Well, everyone thinks that moment with Brad where they were holding hands was a big problem, but honestly, she seems to be doing this with everyone," he added: "I mean, she is very practical ".
Changing gears, Elisabeth talked about her next movie The invisible man, where she plays a woman who is persecuted by her abusive boyfriend in the reimagining of the 1897 science fiction novel of H. G. Wells. While explaining the story to Jimmy, he shared that he had found his vocation by acting in horror movies.
"It's very funny," she said. "I loved it. I did a small part in Jordan Peelemovie of U.S and that's where I discovered, like, oh, this is my gender because, basically, you can do the craziest thing and everyone loves it. "
During the 2019 mystery thriller, Elisabeth's dramatic acting skills were tested with some intense moments. "I was making a scene where, like, I was dragging a knife, like, over my face in that movie and, like, smiling and crying at the same time," he continued. "And then Jordan enters and says:" Incredible, incredible. Oh my God, this is great. "And I was like, & # 39; This is my jam & # 39;".
Despite starring The invisible man and performing the stunts herself, Elisabeth confessed that the final product still left her scared. "When I first saw it, I saw it in a projection room alone, which was a strange choice," he shared. "And I actually jumped several times. Yes, it's silly. Like, I did that … but when I saw it, I thought, & # 39; Oh my God! & # 39;"
The invisible man Arrives in theaters on Friday, February 28.
