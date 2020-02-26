Niecy Nash discovers everything (almost) while celebrating 50 years – "I am living my blessed life,quot;

Claws The star Niecy Nash says he is living a "blessed life,quot; when he turns 50. Four months after separating from her eight-year-old husband, Jay Tucker, Nash says that things had never been better for her while she undressed in a glass thong to take photos. who were part of a half-naked photo shoot to document the historical birthday.

Nash told him Persons magazine that when he approached his "50th trip around the sun,quot;, he decided to take some photos to "really consolidate the occasion,quot;. His sexy photo shoot was his way of saying he had never been better in his life.

"There is something about knowing exactly who you are and healing a life that brings you joy every day," Nash said.

the Reindeer 911 alum admits that the violent reaction he received online and from some of his family members after his separation from Tucker was difficult to deal with. She says she felt she was "turning,quot; for a while, and now that the things she was becoming had manifested, she was out of the cocoon and had her wings.

However, his new happiness is not only due to his divorce. Nash, who also suffered a painful separation from her first husband, Pastor Don Nash, father of their three children: Dominic, 28, Donielle, 25 and Dia, 20, also suffered severe trauma as a child. The actress witnessed how her mother was shot, and also lost her brother due to armed violence.

She says the therapy helped her unpack the childhood trauma, and that is a gift that people don't give themselves enough.

"I am not reborn because I divorced," Nash explained. "I was rebuffed because I found myself in a different space and unpacked all the trauma of my childhood, all the things that had not been addressed or gone unnoticed and decided to live my life in a different way."

Now, Nash has two Netflix projects in progress and is also developing its own line of belts. She says she wants women to feel good about themselves because they have enough pressure when they go out the front door.

When Niecy Nash posted some of his photos from the photo shoot on Instagram, he wrote in the caption that he was tilting his hat to those who don't run away from the truth or hide their pain. She said she sees and loves those who have had to start over and over again because that's her.

"We have this!" Nash wrote. "Making my 50th trip around the sun happier than ever! # 50 and Winning."



