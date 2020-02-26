Nicki Minaj shows her curves in a carnival costume with her husband, Kenneth Petty by her side

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, live it in Trinidad at the carnival. Nicki posted a lot of photos and videos on his social media account showing his bomb body.

It has also been revealed that some clips Nicki shared recently have fans who say she is pregnant. The truth is that fans have been speculating this for a long time.

People saw that Kenneth is still rubbing Nicki's belly, and they jumped to the conclusion that she is definitely pregnant.

Anyway, here are the publications of Nicki Carnival in Trinidad.

Someone commented: "Oh, steppin,quot; in the neck! I tried to use the same thing but ended up looking like an exotic turkey. "

Another follower exclaimed: & # 39; Without words 😍 @nickiminaj left the sky breathless & # 39 ;, and someone else said: & # 39; AWESOME 😍😍😍 I knew in the back of my spirit that you were going to eat this look and what You did as always. . & # 39;

Someone else told Nicki: "Make sure Kenny lets you have fun and don't hit everyone who tries to say hello."

Another follower said: "They try to make you a bad and unloving person, but no weapon formed against you will prosper."

Another fan posted this: ‘They came for you because Kenny was protecting you 🙄lmfao I let my good sister breathe & # 39; freaking out & # 39 ;.

Another sponsor said: ‘name someone who works harder for their fan base … I'll wait," and an Instagram installer posted this: "This was one of the most beautiful and sweetest things ever! "

Nicki has been living her best life with her husband.

Last year, he said he would take a break from his care and focus on family life, and fans got scared.

But it turned out that she didn't do this at all, and the Barbz couldn't be happier.



