Nicki Minaj shows an impressive outfit for carnival in Trinidad!

Roommates, it's almost summer and you know what that means. It's time to show up and SHOW, and that's exactly what Nicki Minaj did with his Trinidad carnival outfit! Every year, Trinidad celebrates the carnival that Monday and Tuesday before Ash Wednesday. This year, Nicki Minaj appeared looking trapped! She climbed onto the para gram to show her outfit for the Barbs to accept, and it goes without saying that they loved it! See it below:

For those who do not know, Nicki is of Trinidadian descent, even published another movie of his outfit, simply subtitling "Trini to the bone." See his photo below:

He also shared some photos of the event where you can clearly see how happy fans were to see it! She rode a float next to her mansss Kenneth Petty, who didn't dress, BUT she was there to support Nicki! See those photos below:

Now, we know how beautiful Nicki looked, but YOU ALSO know, we have to deliver some tea. So it seems that there were some people who felt a way for Kenny to brush his arm against the hype of a Trinidadian artist. In the video you can see that the man gets a little closer to Nicki and Kenneth is visibly a bit irritated. Then, extend your arm and look at the man, watch the video here.

Nicki Minaj did not address the situation directly, but made sure to upload this video a few hours after people started talking about it on Twitter. His legend used an interesting choice of words …

It is a possibility that she found out about the reaction online and gave a blatant response. Kenny, on the other hand, did not say much about what happened. It was a minor situation than it seemed to be a beautiful celebration. The couple looked happy and Nicki looked AMAZING!