Nicki Minaj apologizes after her husband rejected Soca Star in Trinidad

The success creator of & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; She regrets it on behalf of her husband Kenneth Petty after she blocked a local artist with her elbow when the latter approached her.

Nicki Minaj she apologized on behalf of her husband Kenneth Petty after his appearance at the carnival in his native country, Trinidad. Kenneth was accused of being disrespectful after leaving Soca's star Iwer George when the latter tried to approach Nicki.

Kenneth and Nicki were on stage when the Soca star was performing her energetic anthem for the crowd. Nicki showed a big smile and moved his body to the rhythm of the music. Everyone seemed to be having a good time, except Kenneth, who frowned all the time.

"He doesn't understand anything about our culture. I apologize on his behalf," he said. She attributed it to him that he was protective of her, "He is always in safety mode," but she said they had nothing but "all love." She declared: "I love my country until death. I love my people until death. Period."

The woman also claimed that Kenneth seemed so uncomfortable because it is her first time at a carnival. "I should have told him it's a very comfortable family environment," he explained. "He has never been to a carnival in his life. Not even in Brooklyn."

Nicki showed his hot body in a jersey with jewels with beautiful silver, blue and purple wings and a matching headdress. She posted a video of her mouth "I love you" to fans while Kenneth was close to her. For those who hate, he wrote on Instagram: "Anyone with a problem can kindly suck a d ** k w | 2 balls in the side."