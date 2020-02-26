Nick Jonas says that this great celebration controlled his misfortune Grammys

We have all been there, Nick Jonas.
On Tuesday Jonas brothers singer stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon talk about being a coach in season 18 of The voice, but the whole host Jimmy Fallon could you talk about #SpinachGate of the band's performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
When Nick took the stage with his brothers. Joe Jonas Y Kevin Jonas, fans rushed to point out that he had some green leaves on his teeth. The moment, of course, went viral and led to countless memes and jokes at his expense. But perhaps the greatest came from nothing less than The voice alum Adam Levine.
"This is the really frustrating thing about this," Nick told the night host, who graciously showed the public a photograph of the infamous spinach. "There were spinach in my breakfast teeth that I hate hours before. So, throughout the day, nobody thought like, & # 39; Hey, man, there's something back there & # 39;".
Once he discovered that #SpinachGate had taken off on social media, the singer of "Jealous,quot; said: "The first message on my phone was from Adam Levine and he said: & # 39; Good performance. You had a bit of nonsense in the teeth ""
Forever humiliated by the experience, Nick added: "It just shows that you can be acting in the Grammy and be nominated and still have spinach in your teeth."
Still on the subject of #SpinachGate, Nick revealed that his brothers were to blame for the "hiccup," as he called it. Before their performance, Joe and Kevin had fraternal control of their teeth and did not include Nick.
He continued: "We were doing an interview, like, two or three weeks ago and the boys are talking casually about how … they are like, & # 39; Oh, you know, Nick's bad thing is that we check our teeth before we went on stage and sat there saying, "Excuse me." They let me out of that. "
Changing gears, the duo talked about how Nick was settling in his new training concert in The voice. While he admitted that he was waiting for a fellow coach Blake shelton be the "hard,quot; group, which also includes Kelly Clarkson Y John legendNick joked that it was John who gave him the worst moment of all the judges.
"He went out and took off his gloves," said the singer of "Only Human." "But he has a reputation. Now he has EGOT. And apparently, he is the sexiest man in the world," he added: "It's real … you can't leave it open or they'll launch."
Jokes aside, Nick couldn't be happier to be among the music icons. "So, it's safe to say we have good chemistry together and it was a lot of fun."
There is no visit to Tonight's show I would be complete without a hilarious game. To showcase their musical skills, Nick and Jimmy clashed in a round of Slay It, Don & # 39; t Spray It, a karaoke style game where players are tasked with reciting the lyrics of popular songs exactly or spraying themselves in the face with water.
First it was Nick, who shot "I Kissed A Girl,quot; for Katy Perry. From the chorus of the song, Nick began with confidence and remembered the missing lyrics: "It doesn't mean I'm in love tonight." Since nailing the challenge, Jimmy was thrown with water.
Stunned, it was Jimmy's turn to take the microphone next. For his turn, he had to sing Train"Drops of Jupiter." Upon entering the restless round, he couldn't remember part of the song's chorus and sprayed himself again with water. He exclaimed: "Who knows that line?! Everyone knows Katy Perry. They know the whole song."
Still confident from his first turn, Nick rang the bell and got "Sugar, We Goin Down,quot; for fall out Boy. After playing the pre-chorus, the "Sucker,quot; singer dominated the chorus and successfully recited the missing lyrics, which led to another spray for Jimmy.
Look who won the game in the video above!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBC universal family).
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.