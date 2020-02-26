Nick Jonas says that this great celebration controlled his misfortune Grammys

We have all been there, Nick Jonas.

On Tuesday Jonas brothers singer stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon talk about being a coach in season 18 of The voice, but the whole host Jimmy Fallon could you talk about #SpinachGate of the band's performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

When Nick took the stage with his brothers. Joe Jonas Y Kevin Jonas, fans rushed to point out that he had some green leaves on his teeth. The moment, of course, went viral and led to countless memes and jokes at his expense. But perhaps the greatest came from nothing less than The voice alum Adam Levine.

"This is the really frustrating thing about this," Nick told the night host, who graciously showed the public a photograph of the infamous spinach. "There were spinach in my breakfast teeth that I hate hours before. So, throughout the day, nobody thought like, & # 39; Hey, man, there's something back there & # 39;".

Once he discovered that #SpinachGate had taken off on social media, the singer of "Jealous,quot; said: "The first message on my phone was from Adam Levine and he said: & # 39; Good performance. You had a bit of nonsense in the teeth ""