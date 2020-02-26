NFL Conclusions Combine: the health of Tua Tagovalioa, the future of Cam Newton, the contract of Dak Prescott and more

%MINIFYHTML25ce2d718973123b2d7586b28048db6011% %MINIFYHTML25ce2d718973123b2d7586b28048db6012%

Half of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis is about showing the best prospects for the 2020 NFL Draft. The other half is a constant conduit of news and rumors of the league's offseason, with most coaches and managers generals available to the media, both official and unofficial.

But with the continuous bombing from the podiums and beyond, it is difficult to discern real information from useless misinformation. Sporting News is here to help with the key conclusions of what has been said and heard:

Joe Burrow is officially fine with the Bengals: it has to be

Burrow said he will play wherever he chooses. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor played the card "We keep all our options open." That is not exactly a sign of mutual love, but it does not need to be: neither Burrow nor the Bengalis have reasonable alternatives.

Several teams besides the Bengals need to recruit a franchise quarterback, but it will be difficult to find a team willing to give up the multiple assets needed for the first shot at Burrow, especially when there are three more quarterbacks with a big advantage. a little later.

Tua Tagovailoa is less and less risk, greater reward per day

Case in point: Tua Tagovailoa, who seems to be able to reach No. 3 overall (behind Burrow and Chase Young), either for the Lions or for an exchange team.

Current health risks and future durability are the only factors that limit Tagovailoa to 1A with Burrow. His strong rehabilitation and constant medical results continue to suggest that it may not be a problem in April, at which point he should be close to a month to be 100 percent. Your personal professional day is scheduled for April 9.

Cam Newton still has no commitment from the Panthers

Rookie coach Matt Rhule dropped an "absolutely,quot; when discussing whether he wants Newton as his quarterback in 2020, but that was followed several times with Carolina's warning of, "If it is healthy,quot;. At the same time, Newton took Instagram with the message: "All I want is a small commitment."

Newton wants the definitive, but Carolina continues wisely with the conditional. Rhule said what any coach would say about someone who has the opportunity to stay. But in the end, the decision may be out of reach. With the general selection number 7, it is good to leave a mystery of quarterback or not quarterback. If there is any doubt about Newton, the Panthers should still land next to move on, with the possibility of saving $ 19.1 million under the salary limit for a reconstruction team.

Derek Carr does not have the backing of the Raiders

Mike Mayock began with: "I am very happy with Derek," but he quickly expressed it: "If there is an opportunity to improve, we will analyze it." The general expert media manager was one of the most insightful and honest speakers on Tuesday. It has been leaked, quite strong, that the Raiders are interested in Tom Brady and that they are attentive to multiple quarterbacks in the draft.

Mayock is right that Carr is highly reliable, but that does not mean that he or coach Jon Gruden thinks it is the best option to deliver a team of caliber playoffs in Las Vegas.

Jeans can be stuck in the Dak Prescott franchise

Stephen Jones, director of Cowboys player staff, added to the transparency of Dallas in the Prescott contract negotiations, saying they have not taken place in a long time. At the same time, Jones confirmed that Prescott will not go anywhere. That screams that the Cowboys will end up putting the exclusive label on it, valued at about $ 33 million by 2020.

The problem is that, if the new CBA goes into effect before March 12, the Cowboys will no longer have the option to tag the Amari Cooper receiver, which increases the chances of it reaching the open market.

Prescott should agree with the franchise: the $ 33 million is not far from the Russell Wilson deal of $ 35 million per year a season ago, and he buys time to see what kind of agreement Patrick Mahomes gets to reestablish the market for quarterbacks. That creates potentially higher parameters for Prescott's last long-term contract.

The Titans don't plan to spend too much on Ryan Tannehill

General manager Jon Robinson did not seem too excited to keep a quarterback whose best second half of the 2019 season won honors as a player of the year back and, more importantly, helped push the Titans into the playoffs of the AFC.

"We'll see how it goes. It's under contract here for the next few weeks," Robinson told reporters. “He did a great job for us. We'll start those conversations and see where they are going, just like all the other players. "

Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel are cut off from the Patriots' clothes: less sentimental and more practical. They will look for the best value solution in quarterback, which may or may not include Brady. The Titans must be careful with Tannehill given its limited sample size, the fact that its success was an extension of elite action play and the fact that it will turn 32 in July.

The giants are positioned to dominate another draft

Dave Gettleman has an interesting way with words, and he doesn't sting them. The general manager of the Giants strongly suggested that everything is on the table with the general draft selection No. 4. When it comes to key personnel decisions, he continues to add animalistic phrases to his New Jersey vernacular, this time talking about his " thick rhino skin. "

But the bottom line is that Gettleman needs more credit for being cunning versus popular. New York comes from a strong tour in the 2019 draft, from Daniel Jones to Ryan Connelly and Darius Slayton, with a lot of flexibility. That includes more than $ 60 million in capitalization space. Look for the Giants to work on the board to accelerate the next stage of their reconstruction.

Antonio Brown will not return to the NFL

Mayock closed the door when Brown possibly returned with the Raiders, adding that the "long time,quot; of the mercurial receiver is over. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert shared that sentiment, saying Pittsburgh is as closed as Las Vegas to Brown: "We are worried about Antonio Brown as a person," Colbert told the NFL Network. "He will always be a Steeler in that sense, but only in that sense."

One thing is when the Raiders, who had a bad experience with Brown, throw it away. It's another when the team that made the best of Brown in the field is just thinking of him outside the field. Brown's risk has reached the point that far exceeds his reward.

Stefon Diggs will return to the Vikings

The commercial rumors of Diggs began to emerge last week when he became cryptic by removing the references of the team on Instagram. But they made little sense to the contrary. Rick Spielman, in the true general manager speaks. He said this: "There is no reason to anticipate that Stefon Diggs will not be a Minnesota Viking."

Of course, some team could give up a first-round selection and more to try to snatch Diggs. But the Vikings, with little behind him and Adam Thielen as an open receiver, need him in 2020 to be a stronger offensive playoff team with Kirk Cousins. With the $ 14.5 million that Diggs is earning, it would cost them a lot to exchange it ($ 9 million in dead money). Nor is it a smart move with a minimum limit in the league: less than $ 1.5 million.

Texans trust Deshaun Watson more

Coach Bill O & # 39; Brien's decision to give up his playing duties to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly tells Watson a lot that he makes the transition from promising young franchisee to established veteran and almost elite. O & # 39; Brien has liked what he has seen of the Kelly-Watson association, and can feel totally comfortable with what his quarterback does both inside and outside the script, enough not to control the details of down down.

Eagles need to be in an early wide receiver

The break between the team and Alshon Jeffery seems more inevitable now. The pending free agent Nelson Agholor is clearly already out the door. The Eagles corner situation is more viable than it was during the disaster early last season, and they already drafted their contingency by the left tackle Jason Peters in the first Andre Dillard assault last year.

The 21st pick in the draft is excellent for diving into an excellent second level wide receiver, led by Henry Ruggs III of Alabama and Tee Higgins of Clemson. But there are also more reasons to believe that an exchange should be considered for Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb: anyone could be the missing piece for the offensive to return to the Super Bowl dispute.

The Broncos are only looking for a more willing support

John Elway confirmed that second-year second-round Drew Lock has the initial job nailed after a strong end to his rookie season. At the same time, the Broncos general manager said the team is "exploring all options,quot; behind him. That means Joe Flacco will not be number 2. The 35-year-old comes from a worrying neck injury, and we know from his time with Baltimore and Denver that he is not a fan of banking tutoring.

Denver has more than $ 70 million in capitalization space, so cutting Flacco, and exchanging $ 13.6 million in dead money for $ 10.05 million in capitalization relief, is a more viable option for the Broncos. The Broncos can afford to invest more in an athletic veteran who can succeed in the Pat Shurmur offense. The mental composition of Marcus Mariota fits perfectly in that role.

The hawks will be great sellers in free agency

The Falcons have only $ 4 million left under the salary cap, the third in the NFL. That's why they already seem defeated, knowing that the venerable runner Devonta Freeman will probably have to be eliminated. Any possibility of re-signing the tight end Austin Hooper and the external linebacker De & # 39; Vondre Campbell also seems lost. The pressure is on Atlanta to have a big draft in several positions or fade further into the NFC South.