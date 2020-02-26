New Tunisian government wins vote of confidence in parliament | News

Tunisia's new coalition government won a vote of confidence in Parliament early Thursday, ending a political crisis of months and avoiding early elections, while paving the way for delayed economic reforms.

Members of Parliament voted 129 to 77 in favor of Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh's team, after a debate that lasted more than 14 hours.

%MINIFYHTML7bcdca08935eb225dff86818d6240cf311% %MINIFYHTML7bcdca08935eb225dff86818d6240cf312%

The vote comes a few days after Fakhfakh, of the Democratic Forum for Labor and Freedoms party, announced the new alliance with Ennahda, the largest bloc in the legislative body.

Plus:

With 53 seats in Parliament of 217 members, Ennahda said earlier that it would only join a unity government that brings together parties from across the political spectrum of Tunisia.

Last week, President Kais Saied threatened to dissolve Parliament and call early elections if the new government failed to win a vote of parliamentary confidence.

Among the other ministers proposed in his cabinet are Mongi Marzouk as energy minister, Mohamed Ali Toumi as tourism minister and Thouraya Jribi as justice minister.

Fakhfakh had promised to appoint a government that would be based only on parties that he considered aligned with the goals of the Tunisian revolution in 2011 and pledged to eradicate corruption.

The proposed cabinet includes Ennahda, Tahya Tounes, Achaab, Attayar and El Badil matches, as well as independents.

Tunisia faces a series of long-term economic challenges that threaten to undermine public confidence in young democracy and that demand political decisions that could be unpopular.

Tunisian officials said the IMF was waiting for the new government to begin talks on a sixth revision of its IMF loan program. Tunisia needs to borrow around $ 3 billion internationally in 2020 to meet spending commitments.

Since the 2011 revolution, unemployment has been high and growth low, while the government has sunk even further into debt with a series of large budget deficits that foreign lenders have demanded that it control.

The September and October elections returned Saied, an independent politician, as president, and a Parliament in which Ennahda had less than a quarter of the seats.