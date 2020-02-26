New Delhi, the most polluted capital in the world: study | News

%MINIFYHTML514f370294ae5c055a2415434fdb5b5711% %MINIFYHTML514f370294ae5c055a2415434fdb5b5712%

New Delhi was the most polluted capital city in the world for the second consecutive year in 2019, according to a group based in Switzerland that collects worldwide air quality data.

India was also home to 21 of the 30 most polluted cities in the world, IQ AirVisual said in the study that focused on the amount of PM2.5, fine particles, in major urban areas.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML514f370294ae5c055a2415434fdb5b5713% %MINIFYHTML514f370294ae5c055a2415434fdb5b5714%

The study measured the concentration of PM2.5 poisonous particles, particles that are less than 2.5 microns in diameter and can be transported deeply to the lungs, since higher levels of PM2.5 could cause fatal diseases, including cancer and heart problems.

%MINIFYHTML514f370294ae5c055a2415434fdb5b5715% %MINIFYHTML514f370294ae5c055a2415434fdb5b5716%

In 2019, the annual average concentration of New Delhi's PM2.5 in a cubic meter of air was 98.6, according to the study, more than double the level of Beijing, which averaged 42.1 during the year, which makes it the ninth most polluted city in the country. world.

The toxic air of New Delhi is caused by vehicle and industrial emissions, dust from construction sites, smoke from burning garbage and crop residues in nearby fields.

Last year, residents of New Delhi, home to more than 20 million people, were able to breathe "moderate,quot; to "satisfactory,quot; air for four days in November and December, when pollution levels peaked.

At the end of last year, the increase in air pollution levels forced the authorities, which described the crisis as a public health emergency, to close schools twice.

However, the study said that India saw "widespread improvements,quot; in PM2.5 levels in 2019 compared to the previous year, largely due to favorable weather conditions, government efforts to clean the air and an economic slowdown. general.

"Despite the improvements, India still faces serious air pollution challenges," the study said.