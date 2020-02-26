Neonazis in the United States accused of threats to journalists and churches | USA news

The leaders of a neo-Nazi group have been arrested and accused in a couple of federal investigations by the United States of conspiring to harass journalists, churches and a former Trump cabinet official, among others, for false bomb threats and others. forms of intimidation

John C Denton, 26, of Montgomery, Texas, a former leader of the neo-Nazi group of the Atomwaffen Division, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a series of false bomb threats made in Virginia and several countries.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLb2e054e3596d5b96ace9a5a03b0cec5c11% %MINIFYHTMLb2e054e3596d5b96ace9a5a03b0cec5c12%

In Seattle, prosecutors announced charges against a group of alleged Atomwaffen members for cyberbullying and sending threatening communications in a campaign against journalists with swastika-loaded posters that said "They have been visited by their local Nazis."

Denton faced an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Houston.

Prosecutors in Alexandria say the targets of the false bomb threats include a predominantly African-American church in the city, an unidentified cabinet official living in northern Virginia and Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

Court records do not identify the cabinet official, but public records show that the then secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, was the victim of a crushing incident at her home in Alexandria in January 2019, when the alleged Sweep conspiracy was active.

The Seattle case accuses four suspected members of the Atomwaffen Division, including Kaleb J Cole, for their roles in a plot called Operation Erste Saule, authorities said in court documents that journalists and an employee of the Anti-Defamation League received posters in the mail with warnings. , "Your actions have consequences,quot; and "We are watching."

Denton has been identified as a former leader of a group called the Atomwaffen Division, which has been linked to multiple murders. Authorities say the group seeks to incite a racial war.

He is one of several alleged members of the Atomwaffen Division who faces federal charges in recent months and is the second person charged in Alexandria in connection with the crush calls in Virginia.

Swatting calls

According to an affidavit revealed on Wednesday, Denton specifically chose two objectives in the swatting scheme: the ProPublica offices in New York, an online research news media and a ProPublica journalist. The affidavit says that Denton was angry with ProPublica and the journalist for exposing his role as leader of Atomwaffen.

Denton admitted to an undercover FBI agent who participated in calls to ProPublica and the ProPublica journalist, and used a voice changer when making calls, according to the affidavit.

In the call to the ProPublica journalist, a conspirator who claimed to be the reporter called police in Richmond, California, and told 911 that he had killed his wife and would shoot any agent who came to the house. The police who responded to the house placed the reporter and his wife on separate police cruises while the couple's son was in the house before the hoax was resolved.

The crush calls occurred in 2018 and 2019. The conspiracy members made more than 100 crush calls across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, according to the affidavit.

Raymond Duda, special agent in charge of the FBI in Seattle, speaks during a press conference on a podium about charges against a group of alleged members of the Atomwaffen division of the neo-Nazi group for cyberbullying and threatening mail communications (Ted S Warren / AP Photo)

The affidavit describes Denton as a founding member of the Atomwaffen Division who used the names "Rape,quot; and "Tormentor,quot; in online conversations while performing a daily job as a mortuary worker.

Earlier this year, former Old Dominion University student John William Kirby Kelley was charged in the crush plan. The affidavit revealed on Wednesday indicates that Denton worried that Kelley had caught the police's attention too easily when he called his own school.

On Friday, another suspected Atomwaffen member, Andrew Thomasberg, faces sentences in Alexandria for crimes involving unrelated weapons.