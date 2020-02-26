NeNe Leakes shares photos of her and the son of Gregg Leakes, Brentt's birthday: check them out here

A few days ago, NeNe Leakes and her husband, Gregg Leakes, celebrated the birthday of their son, Brentt. Now, she shared many great photos of the anniversary, as you will see below.

‘SWIPE: Gregg and I threw our baby several different events for his 21st birthday. This was a party brunch! Talkin fights on … we had a great time! Some of my random friends that I found also showed up. @kingbrentt ", NeNe subtitled his post.

Many people jumped in the comments to wish Brentt the best, and also noticed that the top of NeNe was transparent and that she was not wearing a bra.

As expected, he received a violent reaction to this. People also commented on NeNe's tone in the subtitle, "random friends."

Someone commented: Ne Baby, you had the girls outside !!!! Happy Birthday Brentt, "and another follower said:" Boy, don't miss the beat, he said some random friends also appeared. "

A follower said: ‘I thought this post was dedicated to your son. 😆 Only space for two images that I see. 😂 ’

Someone else posted this: ‘Random friends. You know you have to erase everyone you know through them. Happy birthday to your son. The decoration is beautiful! "

A fan exclaimed: Dios My God! Your baby is 21 years old, I remember when I was a little boy, "and another follower said:" Baby, you're so mean! No "random friends,quot; like those at the animal party! I love you 😂 ♥ ️ ’

Someone else posted: ‘You are talking about random friends: you know that what is in your life does not appear on television, everyone acts as if they knew everything about their life; You don't realize that everything we know about your life is what you want to be shown. Happy 21st birthday Brentt. "

Ad

NeNe has been in the spotlight a lot these days in relation to the RHOA series. It is said that he will not be in the next season of the television show.



Post views:

3