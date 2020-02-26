NBA suspends Malik Monk from the Hornets for violating the drug program | NBA News

The NBA has indefinitely suspended Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk without paying for violating the terms of the league's drug program.

His suspension begins with Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks and will continue until "it is determined that it fully complies with the NBA / NBPA Anti-Drug Program," the league said in a brief press release.

No further details were available immediately, but the Hornets issued a brief statement.

"The Charlotte Hornets are disappointed with Malik's decision-making that resulted in his suspension. As an organization, we do not approve of his behavior. However, we are committed to supporting Malik during this time," the statement said.

In his third season in the NBA, Monk, 22, averages 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 55 games (a start).

Selected in 11th place in Kentucky in 2017, he has career averages of 8.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 191 games.